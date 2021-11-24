Girls basketball
Taos 57, West Las Vegas 49
What happened: The Lady Dons got off to a rough start in a nondistrict game in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium, and never overcame a 14-4 deficit after the opening quarter. The Lady Tigers built a 30-14 lead at the half and maintained it until the fourth quarter when West Las Vegas outscored them 23-15 to close the gap.
Top players: Kiona Ely led a group of nine Lady Tigers who scored with 10 points, and Dahnyell Martinez added eight. Jacleyn Morgan had 14 points to lead West Las Vegas, while Lilly Anna Martinez added 13.
What's next: West Las Vegas (1-1) entertains Laguna Acoma in the John A. Wilson Complex at New Mexico Highlands University on Saturday. Taos (1-0) plays Gallup on Tuesday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.