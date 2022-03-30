New Mexico will have two college football bowl games this December.
New Mexico Military Institute has successfully bid to host one of a handful of postseason bowl games in the National Junior College Athletic Association, the school announced Wednesday. The exact date is to be determined but it appears it will be either Dec. 3 or 4.
It will be played at Roswell's Wool Bowl, a 6,000-seat multipurpose venue that has hosted the football teams from Roswell and Goddard high schools for more than 50 years. The stadium has also hosted an NJCAA bowl game in the past but the application process for getting Roswell back on the postseason docket has taken years, the school said.
“The work has really not even started,” said NMMI coach Joe Forchtner. “We are looking for community involvement. We will have a title sponsor for the bowl game, and are just now getting started on that."
Forchtner led the Broncos to the NJCAA Division I national championship last year and has been named the committee chair and bowl director for the as-of-yet unnamed game.
The NJCAA introduced a national four-team playoff bracket last year. It also hosted four regional bowl games and, according to the association's website, can accommodate up to nine bowl games in any given year. Cities and schools must submit an application to begin the bidding process.
The game will join the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque on the postseason football menu. The New Mexico Bowl pits at-large teams from the Mountain West Conference and Conference USA.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.