When Ray Romero Sr. took over the Los Alamos girls basketball program in 2020, he made it a family affair.
His decision to resign as its head coach earlier this week was a family affair, as well.
Citing the challenges his children faced in trying to balance work and assisting their dad at Los Alamos, Romero said he opted to leave the position. It ended a three-year tenure in which the the Lady Hilltoppers were coached by the Romeros — Ray Romero as head coach, while sons Ray Romero Jr. and Jeremy plus daughter Kaitlyn Romero were his assistants.
Romero Sr. said the commitments that their jobs and coaching placed on them because too cumbersome, especially as the program steadily improved. They helped Los Alamos improve from 0-13 in a shortened 2021 season during the coronavirus pandemic to a 20-8 record, the program's third district title in its history and a Class 4A quarterfinal appearance.
"Ray, Kaitlyn and Jeremy, they work at home, and had to drive back and forth," Ray Romero Sr. said. "With open gym, summer ball in the offseason, and then scouting during the season, it's a lot of work. And I need my coaching staff to be committed. It was a getting a little difficult."
The job opening was posted on the Los Alamos Public Schools web site Tuesday. Los Alamos athletic director Anne Stewart did not return a phone message left Friday by The New Mexican.
Overall, Ray Romero was 33-36 as Los Alamos, but he feels the program is in a much better position than when he took it over in the spring of 2020. The team returns three All-District performers and a second-team All-State selection in junior-to-be GG Romero, and finished the season on a 20-4 run after losing its first four games as illness and injuries hit the team hard in December.
"The [junior varsity team] was solid. We have one senior coming back [for the 2023-23 season]," Ray Romero Sr. said. "There are a lot of good things happening here. It will be a good opportunity to grow the program."
This was the second head-coaching job for Romero, who coached at Española Valley in 2013-14 and led the Lady Sundevils to a 22-8 record and an appearance in the Class 4A quarterfinals. He also was an assistant for seven years with the Española boys basketball program and was a part of the school's first state championship team in 2010-11.
While he doesn't intend on looking for another head coach position, Romero said he would not close the door on coaching again.
I've coached a little bit, everywhere," Romero said. "And all the experience and knowledge I've gained, it's really helped. I'm not saying I will never coach again, but if the right opportunity opened up, I will look at it."