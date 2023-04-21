Los Alamos Hilltoppers logo

When Ray Romero Sr. took over the Los Alamos girls basketball program in 2020, he made it a family affair.

His decision to resign as its head coach earlier this week was a family affair, as well.

Citing the challenges his children faced in trying to balance work and assisting their dad at Los Alamos, Romero said he opted to leave the position. It ended a three-year tenure in which the the Lady Hilltoppers were coached by the Romeros — Ray Romero as head coach, while sons Ray Romero Jr. and Jeremy plus daughter Kaitlyn Romero were his assistants.

