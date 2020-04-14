The Los Alamos girls basketball program has had a problem with keeping coaches over the past several years.
Ray Romero hopes a dose of a family atmosphere will help stabilize it. Romero, a former assistant coach at the school, was hired by the school on Monday to become the program’s sixth head coach in the past nine seasons. He replaces Lanse Carter, was relieved of his duties late in the 2019-20 season for undisclosed reasons. Los Alamos went 11-16 last year but lost its last seven games.
Romero was the varsity assistant under Carter in 2018-19, as the Lady Hilltoppers went 13-16 and reached the Class 4A State Tournament. He did not return the following year, as he focused on watching his daughter, Kaitlyn Romero, finish her playing career at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo. Romero said he was excited to get the chance to coach familiar players.
“I love working with the kids, on and off the court,” Romero said. “Most of them, if not all of them, all want to go to the next level as far attending college and getting a better education.”
Romero brings some coaching experience at the varsity level. He directed Española Valley to a 22-8 record during the 2013-14 season and a spot in the Class 4A quarterfinals when Kaitlyn Romero was a sophomore.
The two will reunite on the sidelines, as she will join his staff as an assistant, along with brothers Jeremy and Ray Romero. All three played basketball at Española Valley, with Kaitlyn and Jeremy also competing collegiately. Jeremy Romero played at Northern New Mexico College for one season in 2013-14.
The elder Romero said his children bring a different perspective and some youthful influence that he feels can be a benefit.
“I have a lot of determination and a lot of focus and energy at my age, but I wanted some youth to come in and show them some new things,” Ray Romero said.
He added that they have been watching videos and podcasts of coaches from around the country providing different drills and workouts. With the state in lockdown because of the COVID-19 outbreak, that's the way the Romeros will try to keep their players in shape and working on their skills.
He reiterated what a lot of other coaches have expressed, hoping that he can get players into the gym by June or July so he can start implementing his system.
“We are already looking into some viral coaching,” Ray Romero said. “I’ll walk with [Los Alamos athletic director Ann Stewart] and see what’s allowed, but we have a lot of good, fundamental drills that kids can do. We have a lot of good ideas about what we can do.”
