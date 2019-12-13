The last time JaQuan Lyle and A.J. Harris shared time on a basketball court together was three-and-a-half years ago, two time zones away.
Lyle was a freshman starting in the backcourt for Ohio State. Harris was a Buckeyes freshman backup who got more time than some of the starters.
Harris transferred after that game, a loss to Florida in the 2016 NIT, taking his talents to New Mexico State. He was the first player Paul signed as the brand-new coach of the Aggies. He’s now in his third and final season with the Aggies.
Lyle bolted Columbus, Ohio, the following season, making him one of ’s first signees after the coach took over at the University of New Mexico. Lyle is a senior, finally in his first season as a Lobo after redshirting as a transfer and missing last season with a torn Achilles.
Three years ago, he and Harris figured they’d have four games against one another in the Rio Grande Rivalry but unless the injured Harris (broken finger) pulls a Willis Reed — a former NBA player known for playing through injuries — and makes a surprise appearance in Saturday’s game in The Pit, the two will have nothing but their only year together at Ohio State. Harris missed the first Lobos-Aggies game three weeks ago in Las Cruces.
“Yeah, that’s crazy,” Lyle said. “We talked about that last game; me being out last year, him playing good both games. The game we had down there, I played good. Funny to think about but happy for each other.”
Lyle, of course, has helped the Lobos to a 9-2 start. He’s leading the team in scoring (17.7) while ranking second in rebounds (4.8) and assists (4.3). Harris has not played in a single game and may not rejoin the lineup until the start of Western Athletic Conference play in January.
Lyle said the two still frequently text and often talk about the influence played on them landing at the state’s premier schools. He said his contact with Harris after Ohio State helped in the decision-making process.
“He pretty much told me that P-Dub [Paul Weir] was a cool guy, that once you got to know him, he’s a genuine, loving guy,” Lyle said.
Harris has played a big role with the Aggies the last two years, averaging just under 10 points as the team’s starting point guard. Just as Lyle had a front-row seat to watch him play twice last season, Harris will sit on NMSU’s bench with his bandaged hand watching Lyle trying to lead the Lobos to a sweep in Saturday’s game.
Lyle said UNM is playing with the kind of swagger and confidence that NMSU did when he was a spectator. He said it took a while to mold the team’s fresh faces together, but now the Lobos have things rolling.
“I think we’re starting to mesh a lot of that out,” Lyle said. “I think we know we all got each other’s back, and I think that’s where most of our confidence comes from.”
GAME NOTESCap ’n’ gown: A number of UNM student-athletes earned their degrees Friday during a graduation ceremony in The Pit. Among them is Lobos senior Carlton Bragg, a former McDonald’s All-American whose circuitous college path took him from Kansas to Arizona State and finally to New Mexico.
He’s averaging a double-double, scoring 12.6 points with 10.0 rebounds a game.
Still waiting: The debut of the newest Lobo, Vante Hendrix, will have to wait at least a few more days. confirmed at Thursday’s practice that the Utah mid-semester transfer will not play in Saturday’s game.
A 6-foot-5 sophomore, Hendrix had to take a full course load of 18 credit hours this fall to maintain his eligibility. Finals for the fall semester ended Friday and grades will not be available for at least a day or two.
Even if Hendrix passes, the academic demands have kept Hendrix away from the team so much that he’s well behind his teammates in terms of film study and practice prep time. He hasn’t traveled with the team and has been absent from a number of workouts.
He could be available for Tuesday’s game at home against Grand Canyon.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.