The Rodeo de Santa Fe returns this week with daily performances starting Wednesday at the Santa Fe Rodeo Grounds. The rodeo will run through the final go-round Saturday.
Founded in 1949, the rodeo is part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s Turquoise Circuit, which stages events nearly every weekend throughout the Rocky Mountain region. Last year’s rodeo had more than 500 entrants, many of whom are set to return this week.
Tickets are on sale at the rodeo’s various websites, including Facebook and Instagram, as well as rodeodesantafe.org.
The ticket promotion for Wednesday’s opening day is a free seat for one child 10 and under with a paid adult general admission ticket.
Thursday is free general admission for first responders and members of the military.
• • •
Former Albuquerque Eldorado head football coach Jerry Hall, who led the Eagles to their lone state title in 1980, died Saturday at 85, according to the Albuquerque Journal.
Hall’s connection to Northern New Mexico is that he was on the sidelines when Santa Fe High won its last state title in 1979. The Demons won a 19-15 affair in which they avenged their only loss of the season — a 35-6 beatdown by the Jim Everett-led Eagles when Santa Fe High was ranked No. 1.
The rematch in the Class 4A championship game was a defensive battle, but the Demons took advantage of five Eagles turnovers, including a huge interception by Tim Layden that thwarted a potential Eldorado score when it led 15-12 in the third quarter.
Santa Fe High took the lead in the fourth quarter and forced two turnovers down the stretch to preserve the win.
It was the second of three consecutive 4A championship game appearances for Eldorado under Hall but, after losing to Las Cruces in 1978 and the Demons in 1979, the Eagles finally celebrated with a 14-11 win over Clovis.
• • •
The “Spring of Bryce” didn’t end with wins in the Class 5A 100- and 200-meter sprints for Santa Fe High sophomore Bryce Melton.
He continued an impressive 2023 at the Nike Outdoor Nationals at the University of Oregon, placing 10th in the 100 out of a field of 43 runners with a time of 10.79 seconds. Joining him was Los Alamos’ Melaki Gutierrez, who was 16th in 10.93.
The duo was a part of a New Mexico contingent that won the 400 relay at the Great Southwest Track and Field Classics earlier this month with a time of 40.53 which was 12th-best in the nation.
In the 200, Melton was 16th in 21.86, while Gutierrez, the 4A champion in the 100 and 200, was 26th with a 22.09.
On the girls side, Jada Lujan of St. Michael’s finished 17th out of 18 competitors in the heptathlon with a point total of 3,795. Her best finish among the seven disciplines scored in the event was an 11th in the shot put with a distance of 30 feet, 7 1/2 inches.
• • •
It’s a seismic shift for Lobos fans any time a high-profile coach like Richard Pitino (or any other men’s basketball coach, for that matter) packs up his ficus and heads out the door.
The loss that will truly hurt happened earlier this week — and not many seemed to notice.
Joe Franklin, the architect of the most successful program in UNM history, left his post as cross-country coach to become the new head coach of the cross-country program at Louisville. He led the Lobos to two national championships, 27 Mountain West titles, 10 individual NCAA national champions and over 200 All-Americans since taking over in 2007.
No coach in school history comes anywhere close to the kind of success Franklin had. He was named national coach of the year three times, winning women’s team titles in 2015 and 2017. The Lobos were national runner-up twice; last season and again in 2018. They’ve been top-10 every season since 2010.
His men’s teams never came close to the success the women had, but they were still competitive. They had five top 25 finishes during Franklin’s time.
He also coached UNM’s track and field program, winning half a dozen MWC championships.
• • •
Santa Fe’s Eli Salazar took part in last week’s Sun Country Junior PGA Championship at the University of New Mexico Championship Course. The two low boys and girls qualified for the Junior PGA Championship in Hot Springs, Ark.
Salazar did not qualify, carding a two-round total of 156 (12-over). He officially placed 13th. The top two boys were Grady Cox of Belen and Vari Mariscal of Deming. Cox was the only player under par with a two-day total of 141 (3-under). Mariscal was seven shots back. The next five players will serve as alternates.
Lincoln Hoffer of Los Alamos was 48th while fellow Los Alamos products Javan Rael and Angus Smith were also in the field. All three were between the ages of 13 and 15.
Santa Fe High’s Karen Tian finished eighth in the girls’ tournament with a two-round score of 165 (21-over). Rylee Salome of Los Lunas was the overall winner at 1-under with Olivia Zamarripa of Albuquerque second, six shots back. Tian was one spot shy of being named one of the five alternates.
• • •
Santa Fe Indian School’s softball program is holding a “Softball For Life” skills camp for students from grades 6 to 12 at the SFIS athletic complex June 26 and 27. The camp runs from 10 a.m.-noon and includes instruction from former collegiate players.
Camp attendance is free. For more information, call SFIS head coach Oliver Torres at 505-699-7749.