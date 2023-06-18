B01_SFNM_97e9a380-15c5-11ec-af8c-47058f2bec23

Charlie Hayes of Colorado Springs, Colo., tries to ride on a bull during the 2019 Rodeo de Santa Fe. The rodeo begins Wednesday at the Santa Fe Rodeo Grounds and runs through Saturday.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

The Rodeo de Santa Fe returns this week with daily performances starting Wednesday at the Santa Fe Rodeo Grounds. The rodeo will run through the final go-round Saturday.

Founded in 1949, the rodeo is part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s Turquoise Circuit, which stages events nearly every weekend throughout the Rocky Mountain region. Last year’s rodeo had more than 500 entrants, many of whom are set to return this week.

Tickets are on sale at the rodeo’s various websites, including Facebook and Instagram, as well as rodeodesantafe.org.