Tristan Mahoney of Florence, Texas, dangles his rope over a calf to separate it from the group in June 2022 before the start of the Rodeo de Santa Fe at the Santa Fe Rodeo Grounds. This year’s rodeo begins tonight and runs through Saturday.
Change might be a constant, but Jim Butler feels the Rodeo de Santa Fe’s success is a result of things staying mostly the same.
As the rodeo gears up for its 74th iteration Wednesday night at the Santa Fe Rodeo Grounds, Butler said about the only difference spectators might notice is entertainment between events.
“The only thing that changes throughout the rodeo is your specialty acts,” said Butler, the president of the Rodeo de Santa Fe board of directors.
However, this year won’t see a significant change in specialty acts. John Payne, better known as the ringleader of the “One Arm Bandit and Company,” returns for a second year at the rodeo. Payne lost his right arm after getting an electric shock trying to cut wires on a telephone pole.
Also returning is barrel man Cody Sosebee and 22-year-old bullfighter Cauy Kraut, whose father used to do the same thing for the rodeo back in the day.
But the stars of the show are the contestants, and Butler expects plenty of them to show up for the four-day event. Last year, Butler said around 400 competitors came to the rodeo to compete in events like the saddle bronc, calf roping, barrel racing and, of course, bull riding.
Butler said the rodeo is fortunate to have its dates at a time when rodeos across the Southwest are also competing, as riders gear up for what is traditionally called “Cowboys Christmas.” The summer is prime with rodeos and events that have cowboys and cowgirls traversing the West while competing for prize money.
That the rodeo has $5,000 of added money, or money added to prize money already raised through sponsor donations, for each event makes it an even more attractive event.
“[Santa Fe] is a good spot for them,” Butler said. “They can hit Alamosa [Colo.], us, Prescott [Ariz.], Pecos [Texas]. Greeley [Colo.] will open up, so they will run back and forth if they make the short go-around. We are in a good spot.”
One thing that did change this year, Butler said, is that ticket prices rose to cover increased costs to put on the rodeo because of inflation. Prices for box seats (now $40), general admission for children and seniors ($13), chairbacks ($30), and the grandstand ($25) increased by $3, while general admission prices increased by $5 to $22.
“You’ve seen [price increased] everywhere,” Butler said. “I mean, go to the grocery store and see what $100 will get you nowadays.”
Tickets are on sale at the rodeo’s various websites, including Facebook and Instagram, as well as rodeodesantafe.org. However, there are a few promotions for spectators.
Wednesday’s opening-day offer is a free seat for one child 10 and under with a paid adult general admission ticket. Thursday is free general admission for first responders and members of the military.