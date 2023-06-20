0623-Rodeo01-rgb.jpg

Tristan Mahoney of Florence, Texas, dangles his rope over a calf to separate it from the group in June 2022 before the start of the Rodeo de Santa Fe at the Santa Fe Rodeo Grounds. This year’s rodeo begins tonight and runs through Saturday.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

Change might be a constant, but Jim Butler feels the Rodeo de Santa Fe’s success is a result of things staying mostly the same.

As the rodeo gears up for its 74th iteration Wednesday night at the Santa Fe Rodeo Grounds, Butler said about the only difference spectators might notice is entertainment between events.

“The only thing that changes throughout the rodeo is your specialty acts,” said Butler, the president of the Rodeo de Santa Fe board of directors.