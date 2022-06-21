The 73rd Rodeo de Santa Fe kicks off Wednesday at the Santa Fe Rodeo Grounds, and many of the top cowboys and cowgirls will make an appearance at the four-day event.
Last year saw the return of the rodeo after a year in hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, and more than
500 participants made their way to it. It was held in September, but has returned to its traditional June spot this year.
While it is dedicated mainly to the competitors, the rodeo also will have some special acts to provide entertainment.
Trick rider Bethany Iles, who has been featured at the Prairie Circuit Finals rodeo, the Mountain State Circuit finals rodeo and the Road to the Horse, will bring her performance to spectators. She was nominated alongside her partner, Rider Kiesner, as dress act of the year in 2020.
Kiesner, a four-time trick roping world champion, brings his act to Santa Fe. He is a two-time world champion All-Around Western Performer and world champion gun-spinning title holder, and he’s only 28.
Ticket prices range from $17 for general admission to $37 for box seats. Children under 10 and seniors 65 and older can purchase general admission seating for $10.
To purchase tickets, call 505-471-4300 or 505-471-4493. They also can be bought online at rodeoticket.com.