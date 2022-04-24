How dominant has Robertson softball been during its eight-year reign atop the District 2-3A standings? The Lady Cardinals have lost a grand total of three district games in that time, and just one since a 10-2 mark in 2014. In fact, they have a 70-1 district record since then.
That lone defeat? To Santa Fe Indian School in 2019 — a 7-6, eight-inning affair in which the Lady Braves rallied from a 4-3 deficit in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, then scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to overcome a 6-4 deficit.
One thing Robertson hasn’t done in that stretch? Play for the Class 3A title. Ironically, crosstown rival and district foe West Las Vegas did that last year before falling to Dexter, 9-1.
For three games, there was no stopping the McCurdy softball team’s offense. The Lady Bobcats scored at least 20 runs to record a nondistrict doubleheader sweep over Laguna-
Acoma on Tuesday, winning 20-15 and 22-21. The hot bats continued in the opening game of a nondistrict doubleheader against Pecos on Friday, as McCurdy beat the Lady Panthers 24-14 before “cooling off” in a 10-9 loss in the nightcap.
One thing that should be noted is that the Lady Bobcats found themselves down 12-2, 17-0 and 12-9 in each game before the bats awoke. That underscores their struggles in a 5-9 season so far: They have allowed 16.6 runs per game.
It’s been a tough season for the New Mexico Highlands baseball team, which wrapped up a weekend series against No. 10-ranked Colorado Mesa on Sunday with a blowout loss. The Mavericks scored at least a dozen runs in all four games, dropping NMHU to 15-31 overall and 10-18 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
One bright spot has been the play of outfielder Estevan De La O, a senior who was a star player in high school at Hope Christian. As of Sunday, he was tied for the college baseball lead in triples with 10. He was the NCAA Division II leader in three-baggers, doing so in
43 games.
He was tied with Shayne Daly of McDaniel College (Division III). Interestingly, the top two leaders in Division II were both from New Mexico. In second with eight triples is Cooper Hamilton of Eastern New Mexico.
Like it or not, pickleball is a rising force.
The sport has infiltrated the tennis courts of Santa Fe and taken over venues from one end of the country to the other. Ask any hardcore tennis player and they’ll tell you it’s becoming a thing that can’t be ignored.
Now the sport is getting modern facilities of its own in places like Charlotte, N.C., where a 1.9-acre complex is under construction. It comes after similar projects in Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas, giving the country roughly 10,000 dedicated pickleball courts.
According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, approximately 4.8 million people are now playing — nearly double the number from 2017.
Then there’s this: The Professional Pickleball Association and USA Pickleball, two major organizations that pay people to play a sport that is best described as a hybrid of tennis, badminton and ping pong.
The train keeps on rolling for the Los Alamos girls track and field team. Going against some of the top Class 5A competition was no match for the Lady Hilltoppers, who won four of the five relays and easily outpointed Rio Rancho Cleveland by a 127 1/2-55 count at the Richard Harper Memorial Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
Kelley Wetteland set a state-best time in the 800 meters with a 2 minutes, 13.35 performance, which was almost 13 seconds better than her previous best this season.
The 1,600 relay team also set the best time in the state at the meet, running it in 4:05.88, while the medley relay improved upon its 4A-best time with a 4:22.88.
Los Alamos has one more regular-season meet, its own Lary Baca Memorial Invitational, before the District 2-4A meet May 6 in Moriarty. Then, it’s on to Albuquerque to defend its title at the 4A state meet May 13-14.