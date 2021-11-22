Aug. 20 was a wake-up call for the Las Vegas Robertson football team.
All that did was awaken a slumbering giant.
When the Cardinals took to the field at Ivan Head Stadium to play Santa Fe High in their season opener, it was the first time the program played since losing to Albuquerque Hope Christian on Nov. 23, 2019 — a span of 21 months. That rust showed as the Demons dominated both sides of the ball in a 34-8 win to welcome Robertson back to the sport after missing out on the 2020-21 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Yet, that low point of the season proved to be the start of a surprisingly sudden turnaround, especially on offense. Since that loss, Robertson has averaged 39.8 points per game and overwhelmed some teams with its ability to strike quickly, while also maintain possession of the ball when the moment arose.
The Cardinals combined a suddenly thriving offense with a traditionally solid defense that guided them to their fifth Class 3A championship game in the past seven years. Robertson, the third seed in the 3A playoffs, takes on long-time District 2-3A foe St. Michael’s, the fourth seed, for the state title at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cardinal Field.
Robertson senior quarterback Matthew Gonzales said the Santa Fe High loss ended up being a boon because it showed the players — especially the underclassmen — what it took to play at a high level.
“I think playing Santa Fe High from 6A was really big for our younger guys,” Gonzales said. “They got adjusted to the speed, quickness, game speed and the physicality of the game. So that was really big for us.”
Leroy Gonzalez, Robertson’s 11th year head coach, said he knew it would take some time for the team to adjust to playing the sport after a long layoff. But he didn’t see his team go from just eight points against Santa Fe High to 46 against Cobre in a shutout win the following week.
Aside from a 12-7 win over Ruidoso, which is playing in the 4A championship game, the Cardinals have scored no less than 26 points in any game.
“There were guys that noticed, ‘Yeah, we gotta pick it up,’ ” Gonzalez said. “And they did. And we moved some guys around from that game and put guys in the right spot.”
One of the moves was bringing Gonzales back under center after trying Kenneth Montoya at the spot. The other was inserting Gonzales’ younger brother, Jesse James Gonzales, at running back. The brothers combined to rush for more than 2,000 yards, with Matthew gaining team-high 1,206 yards.
Gonzales, who was already one of the top players in 3A prior to this season, blossomed into the best quarterback in the North as he averaged 209.9 total yards (passing, rushing, receiving) this season. His total makes up the bulk of the 329.9 yards of offense Robertson generates every game.
However, the Cardinals only managed 126 yards against Santa Fe High, meaning they are averaging 347.8 yards since then. They had only three games in which they produced fewer than 300 yards of total offense and just once dipped under 200 — 192 in a 27-6 win over West Las Vegas in the 3A quarterfinals on Nov. 13.
Last week, Robertson grounded out 211 rushing yards and 328 yards overall in a 38-29 semifinal win over No. 2 Socoro as it was mostly effective in keep a Warriors offense that gained 437 yards on the sidelines for the most part.
Gonzalez said it was essential to grind out long drives and avoid quick strikes that put the ball back in Socorro’s hands. Robertson was successful in the first half of doing that, as all three drives lasted at least six plays. However, the second half saw the Cardinals run off no more than five plays on any of their drives.
The irony is that Socorro led 13-12 at the half, but Robertson outscored its opponent 27-8 for most of the second half before giving up a touchdown in the final 2 minutes for the final score. Still, Gonzalez said he has been pleasantly surprised at the offensive transformation.
“I still think we’re a year behind everybody,” Gonzalez said. “We hadn’t even played since the last playoffs [in 2019] and here we are getting there [to the 3A title game].”
Junior center Ace Gonzalez, the son of coach Gonzalez, said the progress the underclassmen made from the start of the year was equally crucial to the Cardinals’ success. Jesse James Gonzales and sophomore receiver Mateo Contreras were examples, as the 6-foot-2 Contreras provided a large target for Matthew Gonzales. He has 636 receiving yards and five touchdowns on the season, including three against the Warriors.
“We had a lot of guys that had never even played a snap of varsity ball come Week One,” Ace Gonzalez said. “We have come a long way, and I’m really proud of them.”
