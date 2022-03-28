Robertson High School’s Mathew Gonzales is having himself quite the senior year.
The 5-foot-7 multisport star followed a celebrated run on the school’s football team last fall by being named first-team all-state in basketball after leading the Cardinals to a state title earlier this month.
He was one of several local hoops stars voted onto the first- and second-
team all-state rosters announced Monday by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association. Voting was done by head coaches around the state.
That list featured first-team girls selections Jordan Torres, Taryn Aguilar and Cameron Conners of Santa Fe Indian School in 3A, alongside Robertson’s Jayden Jenkins.
The boys’ 3A first team had four players from Northern New Mexico’s District 2-3A, including St. Michael’s senior Devin Flores and Santa Fe Prep senior Finn Coles. Also present is another Robertson product, Cardinals junior Bodie Schlinger.
Coles was the top offensive threat for a Blue Griffins team that posted its most wins (14) since 2018 and earned an at-large bid to the state tournament after scoring an upset win over St. Michael’s for the first time in school history.
Flores helped the Horsemen bounce back from that Prep loss — not to mention a disastrous 0-10 start to the season — to reach the state championship game. The lefthander was a dynamic scorer for a team that didn’t win its first game until the first week of January.
He was the team’s top scorer and one of its top rebounders, assuming the mantle of team leader after fellow senior Lucas Coriz was lost to a knee injury long before the season ever began.
A St. Michael’s teammate, junior guard Adam Montoya, was voted onto the second team, despite sitting out the season’s first 10 games. His addition to the active roster as the starting point guard helped revive the team’s winning ways.
Montoya was joined on 3A’s second team by Santa Fe Indian’s Leighton Galvan, Robertson’s Ace Gonzalez and Damian Gallegos of West Las Vegas. Half of the 16 players named to the first- or second-team in 3A were from District 2-3A.
Gonzales was at the heart and soul of Robertson’s run to a championship in 3A. Just four months after leading the Cardinals to the football state championship with a win over
St. Michael’s in the finals, he did the same in hoops by averaging
zzz25.4 points for a team that swept the 2-3A regular season and district tournament titles, then beat the Horsemen in the finals in The Pit.
In 5A, Santa Fe High’s P.J. Lovato was named to a second team that included three players from Atrisco Heritage and one from undefeated state champ Volcano Vista. A 6-foot-3 wing, Lovato had the inside-out skills to set him apart and lead the Demons to a 22-win season. He was widely regarded as the top all-around player in the city, regardless of classification, all season.
Two other players from Santa Fe High’s district were honored, including Los Lunas freshman Jalin Holland. Every other player on 5A’s first and second teams were juniors or seniors.
The 2A first team had Pecos teammates Isaiah Sandoval and Jodaiah Padilla, with Panthers junior Malik Barrens on the second team. The trio led Pecos to the state finals.
New Mexico School for the Deaf’s Bruce Brewer led the entire state in scoring this season at 27.6 points per game.
For his efforts, the 5-11 senior guard was the area’s only player named to the first team in 1A.
One of the top all-around girls players was Taos senior Dahnyell Martinez. She was voted onto 4A’s first team after leading the Tigers to a 22-win campaign and a second-round appearance at the state tournament.
Escalante had three players, Cipriana Garcia, Kalece Torrez and Brycelyn Martinez, named to the 2A first team with juniors Emma Maestas and Katelyn Hinds on the second team. Savanah Ortiz of Pecos was also named to the first team.
The bulk of the players recognized hailed from 3A with the aforementioned three first-teamers from SFIS. Torres and Conners started their prep careers at SFIS before playing at Espanola Valley during the COVID-19 season of 2020-21.
They returned to the Lady Braves this season and, alongside fellow senior Aguilar, made the team’s starting lineup good enough to reach the 3A title game and perennial power Robertson.
That’s where they ran into Jenkins, the Cardinals’ 5-10 forward who was the state’s most dominant low-post player all season.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.