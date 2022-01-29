Girls basketball
Las Vegas Robertson 59, St. Michael’s 22
What happened: The Lady Horsemen succeeded in getting the ball into the frontcourt against the Lady Cardinals’ press, but they became sloppy in setting up their offense in a District 2-3A game in Michael Marr Gymnasium on Saturday. Robertson feasted on steals while recovering on defense, and some of that was a product of poor decisions by St. Michael’s. Robertson used that to its advantage, using a 19-5 scoring run in the second quarter to build a 34-11 lead at the half. “We would get the pass off, but the defenders were hustling downcourt and getting it back,” Lady Horsemen head coach Sonya Ruiz said.
Top players: Alex Pacheco had a team-high 20 points for the Lady Cardinals, while Jayden Jenkins had 13. St. Michael’s was led by Carmen Pacheco’s eight points.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (7-12 overall, 1-2 in 2-3A) plays at home against West Las Vegas on Tuesday. Robertson (17-1, 2-0) travels to Raton on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Santa Fe Prep 61, West Las Vegas 56
What happened: The Blue Griffins can thank Albuquerque Cottonwood Classical Prep for getting them ready for their road trip to Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. They carried the lessons learned Thursday in their 72-66 win and matched West Las Vegas' physicality. Prep led 16-13 after a quarter, 30-26 at the half and 47-42 entering the fourth. oe Vigil, the Blue Griffins head coach, said his team took care of the ball and hit free throws down the stretch to hold off the Dons. "This team is adapting and learning to win these tough ones on the the road," Vigil said.
Top players: Finn Coles led Prep with 25 points, and Malachi Prevatt added 20. P.J. Montaño led West Las Vegas with 20 points.
What's next: The Blue Griffins (12-7, 2-2) take on Santa Fe Indian School on Tuesday. The Dons (9-9, 0-2) entertain a St. Michael's team coming off a big win over Las Vegas Robertson on Tuesday.
