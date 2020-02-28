The Las Vegas City Schools school board upheld Superintendent Larryssa Archuleta decision to fire Las Vegas Robertson head volleyball coach Stacy Fulgenzi from her coaching and teaching positions in a public personnel hearing Friday evening.
In a 4-1 decision, with board Vice President Leroy Lujan the lone dissenter, the board agreed with Archuleta’s determination that Fulgenzi repeatedly violated the school district fundraising policy and was insubordinate when reprimanded for how she handled the volleyball team’s “Dig Pink” match that raised money for a Las Vegas, N.M., resident battling breast cancer.
Several board members declined to comment, but Archuleta defended her action, saying she wanted to ensure fairness with how coaches conducted fundraisers. All the while, supporters of Fulgenzi yelled at Archuleta, questioning her decision and demanding that she be fired.
“I do have 26 years in education with a very clean experience,” Archuleta said.
Fulgenzi, who said she had not received so much as a reprimand in her prior 20 years as an educator until this school year, was dismayed at how she was dismissed.
“It does hurt when you give everything you have to the community and the kids,” Fulgenzi said. “But I am just going to keep my head held high. I didn’t know what to expect coming into [the hearing]. In my mind, there was no way they could fire me, but obviously, there is a hidden agenda and I can’t control that.”
A 1990 Robertson graduate, Fulgenzi returned to her alma mater to coach in 2016 and led the Lady Cardinals to state runner-up finishes in Class 4A in 2016 and 2017. Robertson had a 13-3 record and was ranked No. 1 in Class 3A when Fulgenzi was placed on leave Oct. 20. The team went on to win its first state title in November.
Normally held behind closed doors because it is a personnel matter, the board opened Fulgenzi’s hearing to the public after she requested it.
The hearing was the first time the school district revealed the details surrounding Fulgenzi’s suspension.
At issue was Fulgenzi’s handling of money generated from fundraisers since the summer. M. Clea Gutterson, the counsel representing Archuleta, questioned Fulgenzi during the hearing about what she described as repeated violations of the athletic department’s policy of not turning in money within a 24-hour period. She also grilled the coach about her handling of the volleyball team’s Oct. 8 “Dig Pink” fundraiser, especially about donations through a Facebook fundraiser that went directly to Fulgenzi’s bank account instead of Cathy Lucero, a long-time employee at both Las Vegas City Schools and West Las Vegas School.
Fulgenzi said that she did not deposit money for the summer fundraisers until it was all collected, and sometimes she deposited money for an event twice because players did not submit their portion until after she made the initial deposit. When Gutterson asked what she did with the money prior to the deposits, Fulgenzi said she kept it in her apartment. When pressed where she hid it there, Fulgenzi protested the question.
“I’m not going to tell everyone that!” Fulgenzi said, as the room erupted in laughter.
Fulgenzi said the event raised $4,475.99 through raffle tickets, baked goods and T-shirt sales as well as donations via Facebook, Venmo and PayPal accounts. Gutterson focused on the online donations that first went to Fulgenzi’s bank account before she wrote checks to Lucero, which Gutterson said was a violation of school district policy since she did not deposit them in the district’s account. Fulgenzi was reprimanded for the violation, but she said she did not sign her reprimand letter since she did not have a union representative to counsel her.
Fulgenzi argued that other than using social media and mobile payment services, she did the same things she did the previous three years for the event.
“Nobody ever told me to do it any different,” Fulgenzi said. “If they had told me to do it any different, I would have been happy to do it the right way.”
Robertson athletic coordinator Juan Carlos Fulgenzi, a former brother-in-law, testified that he did inform all of his coaches of the district policy prior to the start of the fall sports season. He also mentioned that coaches had to deposit money within 24 hours of its receipt, regardless of the amount.
Coach Fulgenzi claimed that the district’s policy was rarely enforced in years past, and her attorney, Herman Gallegos, attempted to shed light on coaches for other programs also failing to obey district guidelines.
He tried to stear Stacy Fulgenzi’s testimony toward a cancer fundraiser he said was coordinated by the football team but was stopped by Patricia Ives, the school board’s counsel, as she kept testimony focused squarely on the former coach’s case.
However, in Stacy Fulgenzi’s termination letter written by Archuleta, she pointed out that five coaches did not follow procedures during the current school year. However, Archuleta asserted in the letter that coach Fulgenzi’s repeated failure to comply was the main reason for her dismissal.
Stacy Fulgenzi said she will appeal her termination to an arbitrator, and it could end up in court, barring a resolution with the school district within five days. She said that could help bolster her argument that she was singled out compared to other district coaches.
“We can have people testify,” Stacy Fulgenzi said. “It’s a whole other ballgame, as long as they’re ready for that.”
