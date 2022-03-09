Boys basketball
Class 3A Tournament
No. 2 Las Vegas Robertson 88, No. 7 Abq. Bosque School 59
What happened: The upset-minded Bobcats were within 38-34 at the half, but the Cardinals met the challenge on both ends of the court in the second half. They exploded for 50 points after the break, while holding Bosque School to just nine points in the third quarter to make it 62-43 heading into the fourth. "Our defense picked up and dictated the outcome," said Robertson head coach James Branch.
Top players: Four Cardinals reached double figures, with sophomore wing Mateo Contreras scoring 20 points to lead the way. Mathew Gonzales scored 12 of his 19 points after the half, while Bodie Schlinger had 18 and Kenneth Montoya 10.
What's next: Robertson (21-6) play 3A's Cinderella squad, No. 11 Santa Fe Indian School, at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Rio Rancho Event Center.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.