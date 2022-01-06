Boys basketball
Las Vegas Robertson 66, Tucumcari 54
What happened: The Cardinals led only 50-43 heading into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Rattlers 16-9 the rest of the way in a nondistrict game in Tucumcari. James Branch, Robertson's head coach, said his team is making significant progress, especially with leading scorer Mathew Gonzales out with a shoulder injury. "I was happy with our execution down the stretch to finish the game," Branch said. "We are young, but we are getting invaluable experience."
Top players: Sophomore forward Mateo Contreras led the Cardinals with 19 points, and Kenneth Montoya added 18. Jesse James Gonzales, Mathew's freshman brother, pumped in 12 points and Ace Gonzalez scored 10.
What's next: Robertson (7-5) plays New Mexico Military Institute on Tuesday at home.
Girls basketball
Piedra Vista 73, Capital 30
What happened: The Lady Jaguars were almost helpless to stop the Lady Panthers, who scored 53 points in the first half to build a 38-point lead.
Top players: Lanae Billy had a game-high 25 points for Piedra Vista (10-3), while Kayla Martinez scored 16 points for Capital.
What's next: Capital (3-11) comes home Saturday after eight straight road games to take on Taos at 7 p.m.
