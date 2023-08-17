Las Vegas Robertson put on a first-half performance that would have made its ailing coach proud.
With Cardinals head coach Leroy Gonzalez out indefinitely as he deals with an ailment, Robertson showed it will be a force in Class 3A in its season opener.
Junior quarterback Jesse James Gonzales threw for 159 yards and a touchdown while leading a ground attack with 50 yards and a score as the Cardinals built a 28-6 halftime lead that led to a 28-13 win Thursday over host Socorro in both teams’ season opener.
Gonzales looked like he belonged at quarterback in his first start at the position. He guided Robertson to touchdowns on its first two drives, then found twin brother Nathaniel Gonzales for a 41-yard touchdown with 1:23 left in the first half for a 21-6 lead.
That was part of a crucial 15-second stretch in which the Cardinals scored two touchdowns to secure a 22-point lead. Mateo Contreras, playing his first game since he broke his leg in October, picked off an Isaiah Ocampo pass on the Warriors’ first play on the ensuing drive and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown and a 28-6 advantage with 1:15 left.
In all, the Cardinals picked off Ocampo four times, with Nathaniel Gonzales collecting two of the picks.
The downside to Robertson’s performance came in the second half, as it gained just 46 yards. Socorro had the game’s only score after the break, as Ocampo hit Jay Lee for a 33-yard touchdown pass that cut the margin to 28-13 early in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors had a chance to cut further into the lead after collecting the onside kick on the ensuing play but saw their drive end on downs at the Robertson 21-yard line.
The Cardinals will have their home opener Aug. 26 against Cobre, while Socorro heads to Santa Fe on Aug. 25 to play Santa Fe Indian School.
Los Alamos 35, Española Valley 0
The Hilltoppers lived off big plays as they built a 28-0 lead at a rainy Sundevils Field. They took advantage of a whiffed punt by the Sundevils’ Alex Chavez on the opening drive and turned that into a 7-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Kyle Evanhaus.
Los Alamos added a 50-yard touchdown run by Dylan Baca and a 53-yard connection between Evanhaus and Kenny Suazo to make it 21-0 with 7:28 left in the first half. Senior running back Niko Garcia capped the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run with 6:32 left in the third quarter to start a running clock in accordance with the 35-point mercy rule.
The Sundevils struggled with turnovers, as they had four in the game.
They also had starting quarterback Alex Chavez suffer an injury late in the first half and never returned.
It was a game that started 45 minutes late because of lightning, and the clock on the scoreboard disappeared with less than 4 minutes left in the first half, leaving the officiating crew to handle the game clock on the sidelines.
Los Alamos hosts Taos on Aug. 25, while Española will head to Bernalillo on the same day.