Las Vegas Robertson put on a first-half performance that would have made its ailing coach proud.

With Cardinals head coach Leroy Gonzalez out indefinitely as he deals with an ailment, Robertson showed it will be a force in Class 3A in its season opener.

Junior quarterback Jesse James Gonzales threw for 159 yards and a touchdown while leading a ground attack with 50 yards and a score as the Cardinals built a 28-6 halftime lead that led to a 28-13 win Thursday over host Socorro in both teams’ season opener.

