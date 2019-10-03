Football
Las Vegas Robertson 58, Santa Fe Indian School 20
What happened: The District 2-3A opener for both teams was all Robertson — minus a pair of special teams explosion plays, that is. The host Braves ran back two kickoffs for touchdowns in the first half as the Cardinals led 39-20 at intermission. The one-sided second half was an opportunity for the Cards’ kickoff coverage teams to shore things up, Robertson head coach Leroy Gonzalez said.
“We had some backup guys in there in the first half, and the Indian School [players], they’re feisty,” he said. “They took advantage.”
Standouts: The offensive backfield did most of the heavy lifting for the Cards, but it was the season debut of defensive back Andres Grano (fractured ankle) that was most inspirational. He wasn’t perfect, but his return was a boost.
What’s next: Robertson (6-1 overall, 1-0 in 2-3A) travels to Raton on Oct. 11. SFIS (4-2, 0-1) hosts St. Michael’s on Oct. 10.
Volleyball
Pojoaque Valley 3, Taos 0
What happened: The Elkettes weren’t at their best in a District 2-4A match in Ben Luján Gymnasium, but they were good enough to sweep the Lady Tigers, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17. Pojoaque had eight service errors on 73 attempts, hitters accumulated just 28 kills and the defense collected just 43 digs. On the plus side, the Elkettes did serve 11 aces. Pojoaque head coach Joe Rodriguez said Taos wasn’t as easy to defend as in the past.
“Things don’t run through one person any more,” Rodriguez said. “We didn’t play at our pace, so that didn’t help us.”
Standouts: Ashten Martinez and Espe Torres each had seven kills to lead the hitting attack, and Taylor Quintana recorded four aces.
What’s next: Pojoaque (10-4, 2-0) plays at Moriarty on Oct. 10. Taos (7-6, 0-2) plays at Capital on Saturday.
Boys soccer
Santa Fe Prep 1, Las Vegas Robertson 0
What happened: Break up the Blue Griffins, a team that struggled through the first month of the season but one that is riding a two-match winning streak after blanking the Cardinals. Sophomore striker Jack Tiegler scored the only goal in the final two minutes while the Griffins’ defense did all the rest. Prep (3-8, 2-3 in 2-1A/3A) moved into fourth place in district.
Standouts: Coach Hersch Wilson singled out freshman Asher Nathan for marking Robertson’s top player, Musah Dumbia,the entire match.
What’s next: Santa Fe Prep hosts St. Michael’s on Tuesday. Robertson (4-11, 0-6) heads to Sandia Prep on Oct. 12.
Abq. Sandia Prep 1, St. Michael’s 0 (OT)
What happened: As losses go, this one stings. The Horsemen pushed the District 2-1A/3A leaders into an extra session before giving up the golden goal eight minutes into overtime. As St. Michael’s head coach Mike Felderwert described it, the Sundevils sent a crossing pass into the box for a header into the back of the net. “Obviously it was a well played, tough battle for both teams,” he said.
Standouts: Props to Santiago Lucero for his play on defense. The Horsemen captain anchored the D from start to finish.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (6-7-1, 3-2) visits Santa Fe Prep Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Las Vegas Robertson 4, Santa Fe Prep 1
What happened: Down 2-1 at halftime after a well-played 40 minutes to open things up, Santa Fe Prep fell apart in a second half that head coach Rocky Polk described thusly: “In the second half, we couldn’t connect a pass for our teammates to save our lives. Yeah, it was pretty bad. Robertson owes us a thank you card for that.”
The Lady Cardinals finished things off with two unanswered goals in the half.
Standouts: Freshman forward Maddie Mena had the team’s only goal, but keeper Ally Kicec had 14 saves to prevent a blowout.
What’s next: Prep (4-7-1, 1-5 in 2-1A/3A) travels to St. Michael’s Tuesday. Robertson (8-5-1, 2-3) hosts Sandia Prep on Oct. 12.
Academy for Technology and the Classics 6, Rehoboth 0
What happened: The Phoenix blew open a District 1-1A/3A tilt against the Lady Lynx with five second-half goals at the Santa Fe Downs and made the Oct.15 rematch with Navajo Prep that much more significant. The win puts ATC atop the district standings at 1-0-1 and makes it more likely that the winner of that match at the Downs will be in the driver’s seat to win the district. The Phoenix had five players score in one of their more balanced offensive performances of the season.
Standouts: Amberly Garcia upped her goals total to 19 with a pair of scores, while Xitlally Estrada Perez, Sofia Barker, Sofia Misfud and Justice Salazar rounded out the goal scorers.
What’s next: ATC (9-1-2 overall) takes on Monte del Sol on Oct. 11 in a district match at the Municipal Recreation Complex.