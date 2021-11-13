RIO RANCHO — Las Vegas Robertson defined greatness in 16 points.
The moment that all coaches dream their team achieves — playing at its peak level at the end of the season in their sport’s biggest event — came when the Lady Cardinals scored 16 wonderful points in the Class 3A championship match Saturday night.
Well, it was beautiful for everyone wearing Robertson’s black and red colors.
The Lady Cardinals didn’t top Game 3 against St. Michael’s in the matchup against 3A’s top two teams, when they scored 16 straight points against the second-seeded Lady Horsemen. The run erased a 7-2 St. Michael’s lead and quelled any notion of avoiding a sweep, much less spurring a comeback.
In the end, top-seeded Robertson capped perfection with a 25-9, 25-20, 25-15 win in the Rio Rancho Events Center to end a 27-0 season. It was the 31st straight win for the program, which also took the 3A title in 2019.
“That’s such an amazing way to go out,” said Robertson senior outside hitter Stella Garcia, who was a part of the 2019 team as well. “This is the definition of a ‘dream team.’ ”
Looking around the championship celebration, perfection was everywhere.
How about a head coach who is now two-for-two in state championship appearances? That’s Vanessa Gonzales, who led West Las Vegas to the 3A finals in 2005 before losing to Pojoaque Valley in her lone season. Sixteen years later, she turned a red trophy blue in her second season as a head coach — this time for the east-side school.
“I love this sport, and I love being around these girls,” said Gonzales, who played at West Las Vegas. “I’m so excited to be back in this community.”
And what about her daughter and Lady Cardinals outside hitter Jaylee Gonzales, who turned a very good team into a great one with her relentlessly powerful right arm? Gonzales used the stunning loss of her former program, Albuquerque Hope Christian, in the 4A championship as motivation for the 3A final.
Gonzales overwhelmed St. Michael’s with 23 kills and five blocks, including nine kills and two blocks during that mesmerizing 16-0 run that turned a 7-2 St. Michael’s lead into an surmountable 18-7 advantage for Robertson.
“We have an amazing team, but she brought it,” Garcia said. “She was the missing piece that we needed, and she fit in great.”
And what about the nine seniors who finished their Robertson careers with their second state title? The argument can be made they defended the title they fought so hard for in 2019, since they never got the chance to do that in the shortened spring season.
Robertson had elected to remain in remote learning prior the state mandated all schools return to in-person learning in March, relinquishing its chance to play all fall sports. As it stands, the seniors finished their careers by winning their last 31 matches.
Senior middle hitter Jayden Jenkins said the enormity of that streak and the accomplishments of her class still haven’t sunk in for her. She still has more to accomplish, as she will transition to basketball starting Monday and help the Lady Cardinals try to reach the finals for the third time in her four years at the school.
“It feels really good,” Jenkins said. “It’s amazing.”
Perfection could also be found in how Robertson used one if its underrated skills to frustrate the Lady Horsemen.
Robertson’s armada of hitters on the front row overshadowed other skills it possessed. Serving proved to be a huge boon for the Lady Cardinals. While they recorded only five aces, serving often forced St. Michael’s out of system or into unforced hitting errors.
That was especially the case in Game 1, as the Lady Horsemen recorded three hitting errors to go with a Brianna Quintana ace that turned a 12-6 lead into an 18-6 margin.
Mikaella Sena served 15 straight points during Robertson’s Game 3 run, and many of those led St. Michael’s to simply find a way to get the ball over the net as opposed to trying to formulate and attack.
Gonzales said it was the antithesis of her team’s performance in a sweep of Albuquerque Bosque School in the semifinals, in which her team had several serving errors in Game 1, that helped keep the Lady Bobcats in the match before pulling out a 25-23 win.
“We struggled with our serving a little bit, so they knew coming into this game, it was going to play a big role,” Gonzales said. “So they kept their focus and served really well.”
St. Michael’s head coach Valerie Sandoval said her team’s energy level was not where it needed to be right from the start. Some of that, she said, stemmed from playing three matches in one day after losing to Albuquerque Sandia Prep in the opening round Friday.
The Lady Horsemen (20-7) swept Hot Springs on Saturday morning but had to rally from a 2-to-1 deficit in a rematch with the Lady Sundevils to reach the finals. The Lady Horsemen also had to stave off two match points in Game 5 before using a 4-0 run to close the match with a 16-14 win.
All of that heart and hustle they used to extend their season took a lot out of their tanks for Robertson.
Sandoval said the product of a grueling end of the season also had its part.
“We played something like 18 games in 26 days, and that just takes a lot out of you to do that,” Sandoval said.
Meanwhile, the Lady Cardinals’ performance posed the perfect question that only the seniors can answer: Which team was better, the 2019 or 2021 edition?
Garcia said both teams hold a special place in her heart, especially the 2019 squad that overcame the suspension and subsequent firing of head coach Stacy Fulgenzi to win the state title over St. Michael’s.
But a perfect season is a perfect season.
“We worked so well and everybody got along so well,” Garcia said. “But they’re both special.”
Jenkins, whose mother Franchesca Jenkins was a part of the Robertson coaching staff on both teams, said she didn’t want to choose between the two.
“I say they’re both a really good group of girls and they both really deserve the wins,” Jenkins said.
It will be a debate the citizen of the Meadow City will have for days and years to come.
That it began on a perfect Saturday by a perfect team was, well, perfect.
