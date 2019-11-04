TAOS — It started innocently enough and, for just a moment, seemed like it might die out before it gained any traction.
And then someone else joined in. And another. Then three more. Within moments it had grown from one fan sitting in the top row of the Las Vegas Robertson cheering section into a rhythmic chorus of several dozen fans all chanting the same thing over and over again.
“Do it for Sta-cy,” followed by five rapid claps.
Again and again.
It became one of the endearing moments from Monday’s District 2-3A prep volleyball tiebreaker between Robertson and defending state champion St. Michael’s at Taos High School. The teams finished the regular season with identical 9-1 records, their only losses in district play coming to one another.
With the 2-3A Tournament set to begin this week, Robertson emerged with a 3-1 victory to earn home-court advantage in the finals. District rules mandate a neutral court is used, so Robertson made the 77-mile trip from Vegas and the Lady Horsemen traveled 73 miles from their campus for the first of what should be two matches between the teams this week.
Before we settle into the details of the match, the story behind the chant is pretty well known by now. The target audience was the was the players, but its purpose was the woman sitting in the middle of the Robertson cheering section: Deposed Lady Cardinals head coach Stacy Fulgenzi.
The team’s beloved leader was suspended two weeks ago for what has been described as “misconduct” by the school district. Exactly what that means is anyone’s guess since no one from the Robertson administration is speaking on the record.
She has been banned from making formal contact with the team during practices and games, even being told to stay away during district matches on the road and at home. She was reportedly granted special permission to attend Monday’s match, sitting on the opposite side of the gym from the team.
While she clearly kept her distance, the Robertson fans made sure to let everyone know where their loyalty was.
“It’s so good to hear it, to know coach is getting that kind of support,” said Robertson assistant coach Fran Jenkins, the team’s interim replacement until Fulgenzi returns — if she returns. “It means a lot to the players and I’m sure to her. They’ve all been through so much.”
As the chant reached its peak, Fulgenzi sat a few feet away from everyone else and wiped tears from her eyes.
“It gets me emotional just talking about it,” said Lauren Fulgenzi, a senior on the team and the head coach’s daughter. “We keep playing and keep being strong for her, you know? It’s what she wants us to do. She doesn’t want this to be a distraction.”
Oh, it’s a distraction, but not so big that it has derailed the team. The Lady Cardinals (17-4) have won four of five matches since Fulgenzi was suspended. At present they’re considered a solid favorite to make a deep run in the Class 3A State Tournament.
“The last couple weeks have seen us go through a lot of emotions,” said senior Tessa Ortiz. “We could have let us destroy us but coach wouldn’t let that happen. We’ll play as a team for her.”
When the dust settled, Robertson got what it came for with a 3-1 victory. After dropping the first set 25-15, the Lady Cardinals took the next three by scores of 25-20, 25-23 and 25-17.
They’ll host the 2-3A title match where the Lady Horsemen (14-7) will, in all likelihood, see them again in just a few days.
Lauren Fulgenzi was on the team last year when the Lady Cardinals lost four straight matches to St. Michael’s, including the district tiebreaker, the district finals and then the state championship. To say her team felt like it lifted a burden off its shoulders would have been an understatement.
“[St. Michael’s] is a really good team so this kind of feels like we broke the jinx,” she said. “Not that this means anything. We’ll play them again, I bet. I just mean the jinx of not losing to them four times like last year.”
With the teams splitting the first two games, St. Michael’s looked like it was cruising to a commanding win in the third after building a 20-13 lead. Robertson finished on a 12-3 run to win it, then opened the fourth in dominating fashion by taking an 18-7 lead.
St. Michael’s rallied to cut it to 20-15 at one point before the Lady Cardinals finished it off.
In between the third and fourth games is when the chant for Stacy Fulgenzi began. It lasted through the break and into the start of what proved to be the final set which, fittingly, was opened with Lauren Fulgenzi serving her team into an early lead.
“These girls are just playing the way coach wanted them to,” Jenkins said. “It could have ruined them but instead they’ve all come together and, hopefully, she’ll be right back here before it’s over. It’s her team.”
