030723 jw robertson state1.jpg

From left, Robertson players Alyxa King-Greenwalt, Taylor Quintana, Azlyn Padilla and Alexis Pacheco celebrate Tuesday after routing Thoreau during a Class 3A quarterfinal at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The Lady Cardinals won 56-38.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

RIO RANCHO — It’s no secret the defending 3A state champions butter their bread by playing relentless defense.

On Tuesday, the Lady Cardinals put on a clinic.

They forced 32 turnovers and held Thoreau to 28% shooting in a 56-38 win in the Class 3A State Tournament quarterfinals at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The victory sends the Lady Cardinals (28-1) into Thursday’s semifinals against No. 4 Tohatchi, who beat Tucumcari 48-23 on Tuesday.