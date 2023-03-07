From left, Robertson players Alyxa King-Greenwalt, Taylor Quintana, Azlyn Padilla and Alexis Pacheco celebrate Tuesday after routing Thoreau during a Class 3A quarterfinal at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The Lady Cardinals won 56-38.
RIO RANCHO — It’s no secret the defending 3A state champions butter their bread by playing relentless defense.
On Tuesday, the Lady Cardinals put on a clinic.
They forced 32 turnovers and held Thoreau to 28% shooting in a 56-38 win in the Class 3A State Tournament quarterfinals at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The victory sends the Lady Cardinals (28-1) into Thursday’s semifinals against No. 4 Tohatchi, who beat Tucumcari 48-23 on Tuesday.
With their defense turning up the heat in the second half, Robertson won a game that was essentially decided in the third quarter. That’s when the Cards turned a precarious 22-17 halftime lead into a rout, outscoring the Hawks 22-5 over those eight minutes behind the 1-2 punch of Azlyn Padilla and Alexis Pacheco.
Padilla grabbed 11 rebounds and Pacheco had a dozen points and four assists. Three players finished in double figures, led by Mistidawn Roybal’s 14 points.
It sends Robertson into the semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons.
“Experience pays off,” Cards coach Majic Medina said. “I think once you get to Rio Rancho center and to The Pit, it’s a different animal, both of the arenas. I think experience and being in there, they’re confident. They play with confidence.”
If there was a moment where Robertson showed it was ready to erupt, it came just seconds before the halftime buzzer when Padilla took a pass from teammate Natalia Martinez at the top of the key and nailed a 3-pointer from NBA range. Both she and Medina had the exact same response; each put a hand in the air and turned to walk in the opposite direction as the ball went in.
“I shoot shots like that in practice but I didn’t even know how far I was, honestly,” Padilla said.
Robertson got valuable minutes from Alyxa King-Greenwalt, whose 10 points came with a chase down block that wowed the crowd in the first half. He also had eight rebonds before fouling out.
She and Roybal were a force inside while Pacheco held down the back court despite a tough shooting performance by going 6-for-20 from the field. She said the Lady Cardinals’ defense makes opponents like they’re being overwhelmed — which they usually are considering how many turnovers and missed shots the Lady Cardinals force.
“When [opponents] watch our games they might be, like, ‘Oh, they’re aggressive,’ but when you play us it’s a whole different feel,” she said. “You feel like you’re almost getting attacked by us.”
Santa Fe Indian School 40, Sandia Prep 32
The final stat sheet didn’t paint a pretty picture — not that it mattered much to the Lady Braves.
SFIS advanced to the state semifinals and a Thursday date with No. 2 Navajo Prep by doing what it does best; suffocating teams with a half-court defense and controlling the pace with stellar low-post play.
“My guard play tonight — love ’em but, you know, we’ve had a hard time all year valuing the ball,” said SFIS coach Teri Morrison. “That kept [Sandia Prep] in the game.”
Her adjustment was going to a box-and-1 in the second half with the focus on stopping Prep’s top players, Mika Juan and Emily Cook. It worked as SFIS went beast mode to start the third quarter by forcing the Sundevils into 11 straight empty possessions. Of those, eight were turnovers.
The final stat sheet only had
23 turnovers for Prep, but it felt like far more as the Lady Braves turned a 21-17 halftime deficit into a 27-21 lead in the third quarter. Sandia Prep battled back to make it a one-possession game until SFIS closed the game with a methodical 8-2 run over the final three minutes.
Juan had a game-high 18 points for Prep, but SFIS got 11 points and six rebounds from sophomore forward Emma Lewis and 10 from Madisen Valdez. The unsung hero, Morrison said, was guard Jordan Henry, the player responsible for the “1” in the team’s box-and-1 approach.
“A selfless team player who always does her job,” Morrison said.
Because she did, SFIS (21-7) extends its season long enough to get a rematch with Navajo Prep, a team to which it lost a 39-37 heartbreaker in the championship game of the Lady Braves’ own tournament in mid-January. The game will be Thursday night in the RREC.