ALBUQUERQUE
The torch has been passed.
No, the Class 3A state softball championship did not change hands Friday afternoon at the UNM softball complex. That still remains in the hands of second-seeded Las Vegas Robertson, courtesy of a dominating 10-4 win over Santa Fe Indian School in a rematch of last year’s state championship game.
However, the title of best pitcher in 3A no longer can be claimed by SFIS senior star Shade-Phea Young. After beating the top-seeded Lady Braves twice in two days, that distinction belongs to Lady Cardinals sophomore Ariana Sanchez.
In nine games against SFIS over the last two seasons, Sanchez has a 7-2 record, allowing 20 runs on 45 hits and walking just six Lady Braves. She also finished the 2023 season with a 17-4 record with a 2.12 ERA and 146 strikeouts to further solidify her case.
Sanchez said she prefers to be humble about her pitching, but she also couldn’t argue against the sentiment, either.
“There are a lot of great pitchers in 3A, and I work hard to try to be one of them,” Sanchez said. “I would say that I am [one of the best], but I wouldn’t say I’m the best.”
While Sanchez has been excellent throughout the season, she has done it with the heaviest of hearts. She lost her father, Thomas Sanchez, who died in December from a heart attack. Ariana said she took to the pitching circle for this game, she was not just playing for her and her team.
“I was going to do it for him,” she said. “I grew up with my dad as my coach. He was always my No. 1 fan. He took me to every tournament, whether it was to Oklahoma or California. Wherever it was, he took me to that tournament.
“He sacrificed so I could chase my dream of playing softball.”
While not dominant, Sanchez was in command after a rough first inning and kept the SFIS bats at bay for most of the game. After allowing two runs in the opening frame on three hits, she surrendered just two runs on six hits over the final six innings. Even more impressive, Sanchez did not walk a batter — the fourth time she has done that to the Lady Braves over the past two years.
Her ability to command at-bats and keep the Lady Braves off balance was the key to Robertson’s championship run.
“Sanch can move the ball around and she doesn’t get down on herself,” sophomore center fielder Taylor Quintana said. “You never know what she’s gonna throw to you. With Shade, we knew she was gonna throw the same three pitches to us.”
But Robertson’s offense jumped into another gear for the state tournament, as the team scored 56 runs in winning all four games in the double-elimination tournament. In their final face-off with Young, Robertson was efficient in scoring in every single inning except the fifth, pounding out 13 hits and collecting three walks.
The Lady Cardinals showed they solved Young, posting 18 runs on 22 hits and two hit batsmen against the senior ace. She is 2-7 against Robertson since 2022, allowing 55 runs and 77 hits.
If there was ever a sign Young had little left in her tank, it came in the bottom of the first. She hit two batters within a seven-pitch stretch that loaded the bases. Azlyn Padilla followed with a two-run double that gave the Lady Cardinals a 3-2 lead they never surrendered.
“It’s just an unbelievable group,” Robertson head coach David Ulibarri said. “The resiliency, they got it all the way through. When the pressure is on, they turn it up to the next level.”
Most championship teams do not feast on pitching and hitting alone. The defense consistently backed up Sanchez, and recorded nine consecutive outs from the second through the fourth. When SFIS tried to mount a two-out rally in the fifth, Robertson left fielder Anissa Sanchez made the play of the game.
She collected Young’s two-out single with a pair of runners on base and made a perfect throw to catcher Amor Allen, who tagged out Tobie Mae Patricio in a bang-bang play at the plate to end the threat.
“I was covering [shortstop Alexis Pacheco] and I just saw they were rounding [the bases],” Anissa said. “I just had a thought that I could make it, so I just launched it an hoped for the best. I thought I had her because I have a lot of confidence in my catcher.”
It was a quiet ending to an energetic first inning for SFIS, which seemed like it was ready to force an “if” game after losing the the Lady Cardinals in the winner’s bracket final Thursday. The Lady Braves took a 2-0 lead on Alexis Vigil’s RBI single and an RBI double by senior first baseman Aubrianna Herrera.
But the quickness at which Robertson took back momentum in the bottom of the first left SFIS in a trance for most of the day.
The Lady Braves did have something to celebrate when Herrera hit a two-run home run in the sixth that cut the margin to 8-4 and offered a flicker of hope. That extinguished on Quintana’s two-out, two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth to cap the scoring.
SFIS head coach Oliver Torres said his team was tired after a grueling three-game stretch on Thursday night in which they survived a seventh-inning rally against fourth-seeded Cobre for a 7-6 win in the final elimination-round game that took a lot out of the Lady Braves.
It was the second time that day the two teams faced each other, and both were one-run affairs.
“Cobre is a good team, and Robertson never faced anyone hard except for us,” Torres said. “I’m sorry to say, but the NMAA seeding got it wrong. Ruidoso wasn’t the three-seed. Cobre was, and it ended up with us being unlucky and being on the same side of the bracket as them.”
The Lady Braves now face the challenge of replacing the second-best pitcher in 3A while trying to keep pace with the Lady Cardinals, who lose just three seniors.
They’ll also have the task of trying to find a way to beat the newly anointed best pitcher in the class — well, perhaps to the rest of the state.
Robertson feels the torch always belonged to Ariana Sanchez.