What happened: The Cardinals outscored the Blue Griffins 22-13 in the third quarter to turn a 33-26 halftime lead into a 55-39 advantage Friday in the Bruce King Tournament semifinals at Moriarty.
Top players: Bodie Schlinger led the Cardinals with 26 points and 14 rebounds as Prep struggled to slow down the 6-foot-2 senior center. Jesse James Gonzales scored 12 and Nathaniel Gonzales had 11. Kenny Montoya dished out nine assists to go with eight points.
What's next: Robertson plays for the tournament championship against the Melrose at 6 p.m. Saturday. Santa Fe Prep plays Moriarty for third place at 3 p.m.
Mora 68, Monte del Sol 65 (OT)
What happened: The Dragons were six-players strong in a nondistrict game in Sen. Joseph Montoya Gymnasium, and it was almost enough to eke out a win over the Rangers. Mora won the game in overtime on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer after grabbing an offensive rebound off a missed free throw, Monte del Sol head coach Ralph Casaus said. The Dragons missed a free throw that would have sealed the win in regulation.
Top players: Senior guard Xandro Zubia had 31 points for Monte del Sol, and Kevin Enriquez had 25. Ethan Garcia led Mora with 20 points, and Dante Alcon added 16.
What's next: The Dragons return to the court Saturday against Dulce at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Mora (1-2) also plays Saturday, at home against Native American Community Academy.