Jose “Majic” Medina saw plenty of potential in his Las Vegas Robertson Lady Cardinals.
He just didn’t expect potential to turn into results this quickly.
Medina, the head girls basketball coach at Robertson, brought a varsity roster that included no seniors and six eighth graders into the shortened 2021 season, believing he had a team that could be good — just not this good this quickly.
“We’re young, but these girls come to practice and work hard,” Medina said. “They just play hard int the game. Sometimes they drive me crazing with the growing pains and the young mistakes they make, but they come hard to practice and they work hard.”
Their youthful, exuberant ways drove Medina and the Lady Cardinals to a familiar place — The Pit. Riding the multiple talents of junior post Jadyn Jenkins, the Lady Cardinals made a surprising run as the sixth seed in the Class 3A State Tournament to make their second championship appearance in the past three years. Robertson will face top-seeded and defending champion Navajo Prep at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
It won’t be the only game featuring a Northern New Mexico team, as Pecos will take on Lordsburg in a 1-versus-2 matchup at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Pecos also is seeking its second championship in the past three years.
While Robertson in 2019 was led by a senior-dominant group, this team has little experience outside of Jenkins, who was a freshman backup to her sister Jazmyne Jenkins. The younger Jenkins has been the cog to the Lady Cardinals’ offense as she averages 16.7 points and 12.1 rebounds per game this season. But she also leads the team in steals (3.9) and is second in assists (2.1).
Medina said the 5-foot-10 Jenkins is also such a good ballhandler she participates in those drills with the guards as well as working on her post moves.
“She takes pride in her game and she really enjoys handling the ball,” Medina said. “She enjoys making things happen for herself and her teammates.”
And those teammates have responded, especially eighth grader Alexis Pacheco. She has averaged more than 10 points per game over the last six games to give Robertson a reliable second option. In a 41-37 semifinal win over Tohatchi on Wednesday, sophomore Azlyn Padilla had 11 points in a supporting role of Jenkins. It was the third time she hit double digits in the scorebook in the past five games.
Medina said the younger players’ performance is merely becoming an extension of what he saw during practice over the last couple of weeks.
“I could see the progress these young girls are making,” Medina said. “Now, they come in and they know their roles and that’s key — knowing your role.”
The Lady Cardinals will run into a senior-laden Lady Eagles team that is led by guard TionTai Woods, who recently surpassed scoring 1,000 point points in her career. Medina said he expects Navajo Prep to try and rattle Robertson with its pressure and veteran savvy, and it will be up to the Lady Cardinals to withstand that.
“We’re going to have to keep our composure, take care of the ball and execute our offenses and press breakers, and try and get some easy baskets,” Medina said.
Meanwhile, Pecos is looking to rattle the Lady Mavs in the same fashion. Lady Panthers head coach Bryan Gonzales said his biggest concern is Lordsburg’s 6-footer Madison Miller, who averages 20.6 points and 14.5 rebounds per game. Miller is one of a handful of holdovers from the Lordsburg team that lost to Pecos in the 2A quarterfinals 64-47 in 2019.
Gonzales said he doesn’t expect the Lady Mavs to press — which could play into Pecos’ favor since it wants to run and press. And a half-court game will expose a key weakness on the Lady Panthers’ end — a lack of size.
“We’re going to go with our aggressive style of basketball,” Gonzales said. “What’s going to be key for us [Friday] is going to be steals because the more possessions we can take from them, that’s fewer possession they can get the ball to Miller.”
On the offensive end, Pecos has a more balanced scoring attack even though senior Trinity Herrera (16.6 points per game) still leads the way. In a 66-46 win over No. 4 Tatum on Wednesday, Pecos had three players break double figures in scoring, with fellow senior Alexis Gonzales leading the way with 17 points.
Coach Gonzales said Alexis Gonzales doesn’t always score a lot, but her ability to get the team into its offense and be a calm, cool figure has been an invaluable asset.
“The way she can break presses, she is just like a general out there,” coach Gonzales said. “It’s just like having a coach out there on the court.”
