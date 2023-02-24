Santa Fe Indian School’s Abrianna Herrera, left, and Kaydence Riley, right, double team Robertson’s Mistidawn Roybal during the second quarter of Friday’s District 2-3A championship at Robertson. The Lady Cardinals defended their title in a 41-40, and will likely be ranked No. 1 in the state tournament, which begins next week.
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — They can’t all be easy, not even when your team’s winning percentage is hovering just a hair south of perfection.
The top-ranked but occasionally tested Robertson girls basketball team defended its District 2-3A Tournament champion title by beating Santa Fe Indian School 41-40 on Friday night at Michael Marr Gymnasium.
As the spirit band belted out the school fight song while the Lady Cardinals were awarded the district hardware at midcourt, Robertson coach Majic Medina gave a slight nod in the direction of the SFIS bench as if to acknowledge the challenge the Lady Braves presented for the third time in the past four weeks.
The defending state champion Lady Cardinals head into next week’s opening round of the Class 3A state tournament with a 26-1 record. They’ve won 54 of their last 56 games and haven’t lost to a district rival in nearly two years.
As easy as it looks on paper, Robertson’s three wins against SFIS have been by only 13 combined points. Friday’s game was the closest one yet — something Medina appreciates.
“The last thing you want is to go into the state tournament winning by 30, 40 points,” he said. “You’re not going to get challenged. If you go in there getting tested by teams like the Indian School, Tohatchi, Navajo Prep; those teams will make you better. They make you work. You get in those tight games before state and you know how to handle it. You go in beating everyone by 30, a close game might get to you.”
SFIS (20-7) gave the Lady Cardinals all they could handle. They scored the game’s first eight points, getting a pair of 3-pointers from Madisen Valdez while playing a particularly dominant brand of defense. Robertson committed 11 turnovers in that first quarter and was held off the scoreboard until Taylor Quintana converted a pair of free throws with 18 seconds left.
All told, Robertson was 0-for-9 from the field with that small mountain of miscues before finally hitting their first shot — a runner in the lane by Alexis Pacheco at the 6:41 mark of the second quarter.
“I’m not sure what was going on there,” Pacheco said. “It was probably just as much us as it was them. Definitely the sloppiest quarter we’ve had all year.”
Pacheco and Mistidawn Roybal were at the center of an offensive revival before the half. The Lady Cardinals managed to tie it late in the quarter as the two combined for 11 of their team’s 13 points. For Roybal, she was the living embodiment of the physical play Friday’s game produced.
She and a host of others were constantly crashing into one another in a battle for room inside. When they weren’t, everyone else was doing just that in the chaotic transition game. Both teams employed a ferocious full-court press that kept the game close — and the turnovers mounting.
By game’s end, SFIS had 23 while Robertson had 24. The Lady Braves seemed to have figured things out in the second half, settling into an attacking style that helped them tie it at 27-all when Valdez nailed another 3 to open the fourth quarter.
Robertson senior Azlyn Padilla answered it just 14 seconds later when she swished her own 3 from the wing, a bucket that kept the Lady Cardinals in front the rest of the way despite the lead never growing more than five points.
SFIS trailed 39-37 and had the ball with a chance to tie it in the final 30 seconds but never got off a clean shot. Pacheco iced it with a pair of free throws with 4.3 seconds left.
Lady Braves guard Jalen Abeyta hit a half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer to close things out. She initially celebrated with her teammates thinking they’d send the game to overtime.
“You know, it’s hard against a team like that because we know each other’s moves,” Pacheco said. “I know we might play them again but, yeah, maybe somebody else next time, you know?”
NOTES
Stat central: Valdez was the only SFIS player in double figures with 10. Abeyta had nine and Jordyn Henry eight. Pacheco had a game-high 18 for the Lady Cardinals, eight of them coming in the third quarter. Roybal had nine points while she, Padilla and Pacheco each had eight rebounds.
Ice cold: Robertson was only 4-for-27 from the field in the first half while SFIS was 5-for-17. The Lady Braves’ problem in the second quarter was turnovers; they had a dozen.
The teams had more turnovers (33) than points (30) at halftime.
Selection Sunday: Robertson will land the No. 1 overall seed when state tournament pairings are announced Sunday afternoon. One of the big questions is who will get the 2 and 3 seeds, thus avoiding being on the same side of the bracket as the Lady Cardinals.
SFIS is ranked third by the coaches and fourth in MaxPreps. St. Michael’s and West Las Vegas are strong candidates to land a top-8 seed and earn home court advantage in next week’s opening round.