LAS VEGAS, N.M. — They can’t all be easy, not even when your team’s winning percentage is hovering just a hair south of perfection.

The top-ranked but occasionally tested Robertson girls basketball team defended its District 2-3A Tournament champion title by beating Santa Fe Indian School 41-40 on Friday night at Michael Marr Gymnasium.

As the spirit band belted out the school fight song while the Lady Cardinals were awarded the district hardware at midcourt, Robertson coach Majic Medina gave a slight nod in the direction of the SFIS bench as if to acknowledge the challenge the Lady Braves presented for the third time in the past four weeks.