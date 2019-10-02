It’s a Thursday night football special at Santa Fe Indian School as the Braves and Las Vegas Robertson start the District 2-3A season.
Las Vegas Robertson (5-1) at Santa Fe Indian School (4-1)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Last week: SFIS beat Thoreau, 26-6, at home. Robertson manhandled Tucumcari, 54-0, at home.
Overview: Once again, the Braves enter district play with a strong record, but has their schedule prepared them for the rigors of District 2-3A? SFIS has a talented quarterback in Devry Vigil, who threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more against the Hawks, and the defense hasn’t allow more than 22 points in a game. However, it will be tested by a run-dominant offense in the Cardinals. Here are three names to remember: Antonio Padilla, Matthew Gonzales and Santiago Gonzales. The trio have accounted for 1,100 of Robertson’s 1,170 rushing yards, and the Cardinals have gained more than 200 yards on the ground for four straight games.
The favorite: Robertson by 14.
Why: The Cardinals are battle-tested and proven. The way for the Braves to change that narrative is to make this a competitive contest.