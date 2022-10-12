OK, we see you, Robertson.
Last week’s win over St. Michael’s not only ended the Horsemen’s perfect season, but it sent a strong and clear message that the Cardinals haven’t gone anywhere. That message, which has echoed around Class 3A all week, is simple: They may not have the dynamic highlight-reel guy at quarterback, but they’re still the same old redbirds.
They’re still capable of running through a brick wall to get a few yards. They’re still the team that will lay the kind of hit that makes people turn around and take notice.
They play angry and in control, like always. They’re strong and not intimidated, like always. They couldn’t care less how big the other team is or where they’re playing the game, like always.
With three weeks left in the regular season, it’s clear Robertson is very much a state title contender, one of three solid candidates in a brutal District 2-3A that also has the Horsemen and Raton primed and ready for a deep playoff run.
Last week’s picks produced a disappointing 7-1 record thanks to that Robertson-St. Mike’s result, leaving the season total at 51-10.
Here’s a look at this weekend’s games:
Los Lunas (4-4, 2-0 in 5-6A) at Santa Fe High (1-6, 0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Tigers can clinch at least a tie for the district title with a win. Judging by the available returns in 5-6A, that shouldn’t be a problem. Perhaps no team in the state has been ripped to shreds by injuries the way the Demons have, a fact that has played itself out time and again. They have the numbers to keep a team on the field, but that’s not necessarily a good thing when facing a quality team.
Prediction: Los Lunas 48, Santa Fe High 6
Albuquerque High (1-6, 0-2 in 5-6A) at Capital (3-4, 0-1), 1:30 p.m. Saturday
The Jags’ district-opening loss to Los Lunas wasn’t all that unexpected. What is expected is a win here. The Bulldogs aren’t your typical 1-6 team, having been competitive in four of their losses. Capital will need another solid effort from the Muñoz boys. Julian and Juan have combined for nearly 1,100 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. That recipe has worked well so far and, to be honest, should be enough to keep the Jaguars’ postseason hopes alive at least one more week.
Prediction: Capital 34, Abq. High 20
St. Michael’s (6-1, 1-1 in 2-3A) at Raton (7-1, 2-0), 6 p.m. Saturday
You can flip a coin 100 times and hit a 50/50 split on this one. A huge plus for the Horsemen will be the return of tight end/defensive lineman Taven Lozada, one of the biggest weapons in the team’s arsenal. He streamlines the offense by giving QB Zach Martinez a pair of reliable hands that also take the focus off of RB Marcus Leyba and WR Creed Chavez. If Lozada’s healthy, the Horsemen have a chance at (brace for it,
St. Mike’s fans) a mild upset over a Tigers club that features the unbelievable talent of 2,100-yard RB Cayden Walton.
Prediction: Raton 27, St. Michael’s 23
Santa Fe Indian (1-5, 0-1 in 2-3A) at Robertson (5-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
Much love to Cardinals QB Ace Gonzalez, a guy who played all of last season as an offensive lineman and spent the first half of this campaign with people questioning his ability to muster a passing game. Well, he can throw — when he needs to. He’s not the dynamic downfield flamethrower some might want, but he does just enough with his arm to keep the run-heavy offense churning. For a Braves team that has given up 107 points in its past two games, that’s not good.
Prediction: Robertson 52, S.F. Indian 0
Los Alamos (3-4, 0-0 in 2/6-5A) at Manzano (0-7, 0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
As bad as things have been for the Hilltoppers, the road to the playoffs starts here with the district opener. Enter: Manzano. The Monarchs have been everyone’s favorite punching bag, getting shut out three times before nearly doubling their season point total in last week’s loss to Valley. Landing a postseason berth means sweeping the district slate for L.A.
Prediction: Los Alamos 30, Manzano 13
Taos (6-1, 0-0 in 2-4A) at Española Valley (5-2, 0-0), 7 p.m. Friday
In August, there was no way anyone would have thought this would be a game worth watching. Well, lookie what we have here. Taos has won six straight and earned its spot as a top-five team in 4A. All the Sundevils have done is shock the sport to its foundation by winning at least four more games than a lot of people probably thought they would. This, however, is their stiffest test, by far. The Tigers have allowed just four TDs the past five games.
Prediction: Taos 36, Española Valley 14
Moriarty (5-2, 0-0 in 2-4A) at Pojoaque Valley (0-6, 0-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Credit to the Elks who still don the helmets and pads; your efforts are admirable and worthy of praise from those who have the ability to look past the results and know those are just kids under all that gear. That said, what a forgettable season this team is enduring. Pojo is losing by an average of 49.1 points.
Prediction: Moriarty 55, Pojoaque Valley 0
McCurdy (3-5, 0-1 in 1/2/5-2A) at Escalante (4-4, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
All eyes are on next week’s regular season finale at Santa Rosa, a game that will likely decide the district title and potentially the Lobos’ playoff fate. For now, it’s the archrival Bobcats, a team that started with four straight losses, won three straight and then got hammered by Santa Rosa last week.
Prediction: Escalante 45, McCurdy 12