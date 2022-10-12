100822 jw robertson stmike football3.jpg

Las Vegas Robertson quarterback Ace Gonzalez tries to break a tackle by St. Michael’s Creed Chavez as Jacob Katko comes to assist during an Oct. 8 game.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

OK, we see you, Robertson.

Last week’s win over St. Michael’s not only ended the Horsemen’s perfect season, but it sent a strong and clear message that the Cardinals haven’t gone anywhere. That message, which has echoed around Class 3A all week, is simple: They may not have the dynamic highlight-reel guy at quarterback, but they’re still the same old redbirds.

They’re still capable of running through a brick wall to get a few yards. They’re still the team that will lay the kind of hit that makes people turn around and take notice.

