Don’t look now but the Las Vegas Robertson football team is on the championship doorstep once again.
Thanks to a pair of Matthew Gonzales touchdowns — one passing, one rushing — the third-seeded Cardinals (10-1) advanced to the semifinals of the Class 3A state playoffs with a 14-7 win over crosstown rival West Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon at Cardinals Stadium.
Robertson will stay at home in the final four, facing No. 2 Hope Christian at 1 p.m. next Saturday.
“We’re still playing and that’s all that matters,” Cardinals head coach Leroy Gonzalez said. “I thought our defense played OK. We got the job done and made some plays, but it gets harder every week to keep it going. You just have to grind out games like this.”
Saturday’s win was the second in two weeks over the Dons. The teams met in the regular season finale Nov. 2. Both games were defensive gems with a combined 35 points between them.
West Las Vegas (7-5) struck first in this one when running back Damien Gallegos scored a rushing touchdown midway through the second quarter. It didn’t last long as Gonzales engineered a scoring drive that tied it just four minutes later. His touchdown pass knotted it at 7-7 at halftime.
The game featured plenty of special teams opportunities. The teams combined for 13 punts, not to mention four failed fourth-down conversions.
“You almost expect that with these two teams,” Gonzalez said. “Both teams know what the other one wants to do, so there’s really no surprises. It just comes down to catching the other one off guard but it’s hard to do that because even the coaches know what the other side is thinking.”
The breakthrough came in the waning moments of regulation when a short punt set Robertson up at its own 40-yard line. Gonzales led the Cardinals on the clinching drive, scoring on a 30-yard touchdown run with two minutes left.
West Las Vegas had one final chance but failed to convert on fourth down at the Robertson 36 with less than a minute to go.
The Cardinals are seeking their fifth straight trip to the state finals. They’ve lost each of the previous four appearances when they were in Class 4A.
In 3A’s other quarterfinal games, Hope crushed No. 10 Cobre, 63-7, while No. 1 Socorro eliminated Raton, 52-15, and No. 5 Tularosa knocked off defending state champion Dexter, 22-20.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.