Even when Brandelyn Fulgenzi advanced her tennis career to the college ranks, she always dreamed of playing for a big-time NCAA program.
Her wish came true Tuesday when the University of Arizona came calling. Fulgenzi, a 2018 Las Vegas Robertson graduate, will play her sixth and final year of college tennis with the Pac-12 school. It comes on the heels of a spectacular 2022-23 season at the University of Incarnate Word in Austin, Texas, during which Fulgenzi was named the Southland Conference player of the year.
Fulgenzi said she intended to stay at UIW, but that changed when both head coaches left the program and her sister, Lauren Fulgenzi, who also is a part of the program, was going to sit out the upcoming season because of shoulder surgery.
“I just put my name out in the transfer portal and see what I could get,” Fulgenzi said. “I’ve always wanted to play at a bigger school and against bigger competition.”
It helps to have a relationship with the head coach. Ryan Stotland is a former player at the University of New Mexico and knew the Fulgenzi family father Warren Fulgenzi Sr.
Stotland said in a news release Tuesday that Brandelyn Fulgenzi has made a name for herself with her hard work and results.
“We are fortunate to be adding a Player of the Year in the Southland Conference,” Stotland said. “She has many accomplishments already, and we know she is not satisfied with what she has already accomplished and is hungry for more. We all are excited to get someone of Brandelyn’s stature and look forward to bringing her in and helping her reach new heights.”
Arizona produced a 17-13 dual match record and reached the Pac-12 quarterfinals.
Brandelyn Fulgenzi joins a program that had the 16th-best recruiting class in 2023, according to the Tennis Recruiting Network. She adds to that stature, as she went 18-2 at the No. 1 position with the Cardinals and was 20-2 in doubles with Estefania Gonzalez.
In the fall, she teamed with her sister to win the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Texas doubles title and reached the ITA National Fall Championships.
Brandelyn said she does not know what her role will be with the Wildcats, but she is ready for whatever challenge comes her way.
“I know I am going to have to go in there and work hard day in and day out to get into the lineup,” Brandelyn said. “Nothing is guaranteed. But I would say me being a sixth-year senior is going to help me experience-wise. I know what to expect.”
It’s a far cry from her first four years at UIW.
She played sparingly as a freshman, then the second half of the 2019-20 season was lost because of COVID-19.
A shortened 2021 season saw glimpses of her promise, as she compiled a 5-12 record at the No. 1 singles slot and teamed with Lauren to go 2-3 in doubles. However, she redshirted for the 2021-22 season because of an injury before finally putting things together in her final year with the Cardinals.
Brandelyn said she wants to play professionally once she is done at Arizona, and the performance she and her sister put together last year makes her believe it can happen. In November, the duo competed in the International Tennis Federation’s W15 Waco Women’s doubles tournament, reaching the semifinals before losing a tough three-set match.
“Last year, it has kinda made me and her realize that we have the game to take us to the top level,” she said. “This is only the beginning for us.”