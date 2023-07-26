Even when Brandelyn Fulgenzi advanced her tennis career to the college ranks, she always dreamed of playing for a big-time NCAA program.

Her wish came true Tuesday when the University of Arizona came calling. Fulgenzi, a 2018 Las Vegas Robertson graduate, will play her sixth and final year of college tennis with the Pac-12 school. It comes on the heels of a spectacular 2022-23 season at the University of Incarnate Word in Austin, Texas, during which Fulgenzi was named the Southland Conference player of the year.

Fulgenzi said she intended to stay at UIW, but that changed when both head coaches left the program and her sister, Lauren Fulgenzi, who also is a part of the program, was going to sit out the upcoming season because of shoulder surgery.

