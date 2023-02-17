What happened: The Lady Cardinals couldn't run away and hide, as the Lady Dons hounded them every second of their District 2-3A finale in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. Robertson led 6-3 after a quarter, 21-17 at the half and 30-26 heading into the fourth. The key was free-throw shooting in the final 8 minutes, as the Lady Cardinals went 7-for-10 down the stretch to secure a second straight undefeated district mark.
Top players: Alexis Pacheco had 16 points, with eight coming in the fourth for Robertson. Mistidawn Roybal added 10. LillyAnna Martinez and Miquella Sena led West Las Vegas with 10 points apiece.
What's next: The Lady Cardinals (25-1 overall, 8-0 in 2-3A) await their opponent in the District 2-3A championship next week. West Las Vegas (12-13, 3-5) are the fourth seed for the district tournament.
Santa Fe Indian School 39, St. Michael's 26
What happened: With second place in 2-3A on the line, the Lady Braves were able to stymie the Lady Horsemen on Friday night in Pueblo Pavilion. SFIS led 14-5 after a quarter, 24-13 at the half and 34-19 heading into the fourth. It was the second straight game St. Michael's struggled to score, as they only had 24 in a loss at West Las Vegas on Thursday.
Top players: Lauryn Pecos led the Lady Horsemen with nine points and Carmen Pacheco added six.
What's next: SFIS (19-6, 5-3) gets the No. 2 seed in next week's district tournament, while the Lady Horsemen (16-10, 4-4) will be the No. 3 seed.
Evangel Christian/Oak Grove Academy 63, Santa Fe Prep/Waldorf 26
What happened: In a battle of co-op teams, Evangel Christian/Oak Grove was the superior one in a nondistrict game in Albuquerque. The Eagles led 21-4 after a quarter and 31-15 at the half. Prep/Waldorf struggled to answer on the offensive end, as it scored just 11 points in the second half. "Their ability to score was impressive, and it was senior night," Prep/Waldorf head coach Anika Amon said. "Their one and only senior shined, and we could not keep up."
Top players: Ria Baker led Prep/Waldorf with 16 points, and Bella Caldwell added 10. Yuliana Garcia, the lone senior for Evangel Christian/Oak Grove, had 31 points.
What's next: Prep/Waldorf (6-9) ends its season Saturday at home against Rehoboth.