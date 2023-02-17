Robertson High School logo

Girls basketball

Las Vegas Robertson 44, West Las Vegas 38

What happened: The Lady Cardinals couldn't run away and hide, as the Lady Dons hounded them every second of their District 2-3A finale in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. Robertson led 6-3 after a quarter, 21-17 at the half and 30-26 heading into the fourth. The key was free-throw shooting in the final 8 minutes, as the Lady Cardinals went 7-for-10 down the stretch to secure a second straight undefeated district mark.