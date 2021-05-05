The New Mexican
The Class 3A basketball state finals will not, as it turns out, be an all-Robertson affair.
The school’s top-seeded boys were beaten in Wednesday night’s semifinals of the 2021 state tournament while the girls, seeded No. 6 in their bracket, won their game.
Girls: No. 6 Robertson 41, No. 7 Tohatchi 37
Jayden Jenkins finished with 13 points, leading the Cardinals (10-4) to a 41-37 win over No. 7 seed Tohatchi in a game played at Bernalillo High School. It sends Robertson into Friday’s state finals against No. 1 Navajo Prep in The Pit.
Robertson and Navajo Prep have split the last two state championships, with the Cardinals winning it all in 2019 and the Eagles going all the way last year.
Robertson spotted Tohatchi an early lead, but tied it at 11 midway through the second quarter on a steal by Azlyn Padilla and a bucket by Jenkins. Padilla nailed a 3-pointer two minutes later, then a Jenkins steal and layup put the Cardinals up 16-13 before the teams settled for an 18-all tie at halftime.
The game didn’t tilt in Robertson’s favor until the fourth quarter, when Padilla hit a pair of free throws with six minutes remaining to park a 10-2 run that proved to be the difference. The Cardinals had several chances to ice the game away at the free throw line but missed four straight in the waning moments.
Tohatchi cut a seven-point deficit to 39-37 with 43 seconds left but never actually had a chance to tie or take the lead.
Boys: No. 4 Sandia Prep 55, No. 1 Robertson 51
Undefeated after a solid regular season and a quarterfinal win over Cobre to open the tournament, Robertson ran into the buzz saw that is Sandia Prep in Wednesday’s semifinals. No team in 3A has the size and length the Sundevils have, and that was a big reason they led nearly the entire way against the Cardinals.
With senior power forward Sam Henderson and junior center Mac Manzanares leading the way, Sandia Prep (11-1) led 17-11 after one quarter and opened a double-digit lead before halftime. The margin grew to 13 by the end of the fourth quarter.
Robertson methodically chopped away, eventually getting within 47-41 on a steal by Lubby Marrujo with 2:20 left in the game. A pair of Mathew Gonzales 3-pointers — the first with one minute to go and the other with 12 seconds left — got the Cardinals as close as five points.
But that was it. Sandia Prep put the game away by burning valuable time in the final minute by drawing fouls and not turning the ball over.
