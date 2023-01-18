Santa Fe Indian School point guard Madisen Valdez, right, reaches for a loose ball knocked away by Robertson center Alyxa King-Greenwalt during Wednesday’s district opener at Santa Fe Indian School. The Lady Cardinals won 49-45.
In the case of Wednesday night’s game at the Pueblo Pavilion against one of their biggest challengers, 36 reasons.
That’s the number of turnovers the Robertson girls basketball team forced in a 49-45 win over Santa Fe Indian School in the District 2-3A opener for both teams. It’s the first of at least two — and as many as five — matchups between the top-ranked Lady Cardinals and No. 3 SFIS over the next seven-plus weeks.
Round 1 goes to the defending state champs thanks to a relentless full-court press that dictated the flow of the game for both teams. The Lady Braves (14-4, 0-1) turned it over at least eight times in every quarter, most of them coming when Robertson hunkered down into a press that even had SFIS fans moaning by game’s end.
Rather than dribble through the pressure, the Lady Braves elected to dump the ball off with a series of short passes designed to find gaps in the Lady Cardinals’ defense.
In short, there weren’t many.
“Coach has us working on defense, conditioning with defense a lot in practice,” said Robertson senior Mistidawn Roybal. “You should see it, he always has us working.”
Roybal was one of three Robertson players to finish in double figures. Her 14 points added to 10 from Azlyn Padilla and 18 from Alexis Pacheco. Roybal had nine of her points in the first quarter, sparking a rally after SFIS took an early 9-3 lead by beating the Robertson defense down the floor.
Once the Lady Cardinals settled in, defense became the name of the game. The turning point came in the third quarter with SFIS leading 36-31 after Emma Lewis scored in the low post with 3:08 left in the quarter. The majority of Lady Braves points came in the paint after the offense was able to settle in and work for a decent shot.
When it couldn’t, things got ugly — like when Robertson took over after that Lewis bucket. The Lady Braves went nearly eight minutes without scoring as the Lady Cardinals rattled off 16 straight points. Pacheco scored half of those, the last of them on a fastbreak layup after stealing the ball near midcourt to produce the Lady Braves’ 34th turnover of the night.
“Our defense sets everything we do on offense,” Pacheco said. “Without it, we don’t get those fast breaks that give us most of our points. That basically is our offense.”
All but four of Padilla’s points came in the second half. About the Lady Cardinals’ only flaw were missed free throws and layups, miscues that kept SFIS in it. Robertson missed 10 free throws and several shots from point-blank range.
“Crazy thing is we work on free throws all the time,” Roybal said.
Lewis led the way with 18 points and a team-high eight rebounds for SFIS. One board she and her teammates couldn’t grab was during a particularly frustrating Robertson possession inside the final two minutes of the fourth quarter when the Lady Cardinals grabbed four offensive rebounds and had five shots after SFIS closed within 47-40 on buckets by Ali Ortiz and Kendra Emery to end its aforementioned scoring drought.
It was a sequence that burned nearly 40 seconds off the clock before the Lady Braves’ next shot. By then, it was too late.
Robertson coach Majic Medina lauded his team’s defense. As sloppy as the game probably looked, it was a thing of beauty to a coach who has turned the Lady Cardinals’ program into a Class 3A powerhouse. Robertson has won 44 of its last 46 games and been in the 3A state finals three of the last four years.
“When the press works, our big girls can get in there and knock passes away and our guards are able to get them to pick up their dribble and make mistakes,” Medina said. “You can have talented players who can score, but we’ve had girls come through our school who are willing to play that kind of defense, players who understand what we’re about.”
While a regular season rematch with SFIS awaits Feb. 8 in Las Vegas, N.M., Medina knows all too well the Lady Braves will be lurking the rest of the way. Up ahead is a potential regular season tiebreaker, then the district tournament championship game, then a possible state tournament showdown — like last year’s state finals.
“We’re a different team than we were last year, more guards,” Pacheco said. “But it’s still the same for us. Coach has us conditioning hard every day, focusing on defense and all that.”
One game into the district race and it’s apparent why Robertson is the top team in the state. It starts with what the Lady Cardinals do when not scoring.