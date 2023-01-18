They’re the unanimous No. 1 for a reason.

In the case of Wednesday night’s game at the Pueblo Pavilion against one of their biggest challengers, 36 reasons.

That’s the number of turnovers the Robertson girls basketball team forced in a 49-45 win over Santa Fe Indian School in the District 2-3A opener for both teams. It’s the first of at least two — and as many as five — matchups between the top-ranked Lady Cardinals and No. 3 SFIS over the next seven-plus weeks.

Popular in the Community