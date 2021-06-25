ALBUQUERQUE — The Dirtbags finally met their match — but it didn’t come without a lot of effort.
No-hit for most of the game, Robertson nearly pulled off the upset of the 2021 State Baseball Tournament against top-seeded Sandia Prep on Friday afternoon at Santa Ana Star Field. The Cardinals did end up with a couple of hits and got on the scoreboard, but Prep made off with a 2-1 win to take home the Class 3A state championship.
The loss snapped an eight-game postseason winning streak for Robertson, which entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed and claimed wins over two of the classification’s top seeds in the first two rounds.
“It was a great run,” said Robertson senior Lubby Marrujo. “At the beginning of the season, a lot of people didn’t think we were going to make it here, or even have a good season. We proved them wrong, I think.”
Robertson ran into a buzzsaw in the form of Sandia Prep pitcher Isaac Horstman, a 6-foot-4 senior who carried a no-no two outs into the top of the fifth inning. Quik Cordova led the inning off with a walk, then watched the two teammates hitting behind him strike out.
The first hit of the game came from the No. 9 hitter in the order, Hunter Jordan. His slap single to right sent Cordova to third. Moments later, Isiah Ortiz had another single to right to bring Cordova home.
It cut Prep’s lead in half — but that was it. Horstman and Sundevils reliever Scott Charles combined to sit down seven of the next eight Robertson hitters to end the game.
“You know, there are probably some people who didn’t give us a chance at getting here — or even keeping the game this close,” said Cardinals coach Leroy Gonzalez.
Robertson handed the ball to Steven Pedro, the team’s No. 3 starter. For nearly every second of those six innings, Pedro looked like the staff ace. His only blemish came in the bottom of the third when he gave up a leadoff double to the Sundevils’ No. 8 hitter, Isaac Nelson, then fed a fastball to Samuel Treme that he deposited over the leftfield wall for a two-run homer. Other than a fifth-inning infield single by Treme, those were the only hits give up by Pedro.
“We get a couple of two-out hits, this game’s 3-2 and we’re walking out of here winners,” Gonzalez said. “That’s the thing about baseball. Two inches and we get a hit and things are different.”
Robertson entered the postseason as the defending champions, winning the 2019 state title with a team that several key underclassmen that never had a chance to see what it could do last year. That feeling came to define how the Cardinals approached the 2021 campaign.
“It was a weird year with people saying we might not play, then us wearing masks, the schedule getting shortened and all that,” Marrujo said. “It would have been fun to see what we could have done last year. The coaches say there are bigger things in life. The losing is rough, but keep moving on. The friendships we’ve made are more important for later in life. That’s what we’ll remember, not this.”
NOTESRobertson wore the same uniform combination all three games in the state tournament. It wasn’t a superstitious thing, Gonzalez said. “Actually, I didn’t even notice it until just now. We wore black the last time we were here for a championship, so there’s that,” he said. ... Marrjuo will attend New Mexico Highlands in the fall and play baseball for the Cowboys next spring. ... Former NMHU head coach Steve Jones was in attendance. He was there to get a look at Prep’s Horstman. ... Also in attendance was Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, the former baseball coach at Cobre. He helped introduce each team before the game and was there as they handed out postgame awards.
SOFTBALLDexter won the 3A state championship Friday at Lobo Field, beating West Las Vegas, 9-1. The Dons never led, giving up a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Angel Branchal got West Las Vegas on the scoreboard with an RBI single with one out in the top of the fourth, but Dexter began pulling away in the fifth with an RBI single by Zoey Neeld-Stewart. It was part of a four-run frame that the Demons followed with three more in the bottom of the sixth.
It’s Dexter’s fourth state title since 2016, the most of any school in the state over that span.
