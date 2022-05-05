ALBUQUERQUE
Attack the net, dominate the service game and win with brute force instead of finesse.
Simply put, it’s the Robertson way.
It usually culminates with winning state titles on the tennis court, which the Lady Cardinals did once again in Thursday’s finals of the Class 1A-4A girls doubles competition at the Jerry Cline Tennis Center. This latest win adds yet another piece of hardware to what seems like an endless list of boys and girls tennis champions at the school.
At long last, seniors Mikaella Sena and Stella Garcia can add their names to that list. The pair knocked off defending doubles state champs Hannah Garcia and Mariela Rigales of St. Michael’s 6-2, 6-4 to cap a two-day run that saw them win eight straight sets while losing just 12 games in four matches.
“At school, they have this list on the wall of all the state champions, and every day we’d look at it wondering if we’d ever get our names up there,” Stella Garcia said. “It’s just so exciting to know we’re part of that now. Lot of hard work getting there.”
As is the Robertson way, the Lady Cardinals followed the program’s blueprint by playing aggressively up front. Time and again Garcia would position herself within inches of the net in an attempt to hammer home anything that came her way.
With Sena controlling the back line, Garcia had a chance to do just that on match point when she charged forward, raised her racket over her back shoulder and crushed a return volley that bounced between Rigales and Garcia and off the back fence for the clinching point.
The Robertson duo immediately hugged, ending a celebrated run for Rigales and Garcia — one that carried them through the bottom half of the draw thanks to controlled and steady play from both girls. One of their trademarks was a reliable service game that, in the finals, became something of an issue with a number of double faults and second-serve attempts that allowed Robertson to return fire with the power and finesse Sena and Garcia lived by.
Sena’s monstrous first serve gave the Lady Cardinals a big advantage — when it worked.
“I knew if I could get my serve going we were going to be OK, but that’s the thing — sometimes it doesn’t,” Sena said, laughing about the suggestion that her biggest enemy is sometimes herself.
“We both are pretty hard on ourselves and we’re always talking about it on the court,” Sena said. “It’s almost like we’re fighting against ourselves sometimes, but it’s just the way we play. I kind of think that was one of the best things about the way we do it because we’re always pushing ourselves.”
Playing together as doubles partners for the first time this season, the Robertson pair survived an epic three-set marathon against their St. Michael’s counterparts during the recent district tournament.
The boys’ 1A-4A doubles finals nearly had Santa Fe Prep’s Jonas Anderson-Joyner and Teo Gilbert taking part.
The Blue Griffins pair highlighted a solid run for city players as they reached the semifinals against the No. 3 seed from Albuquerque Academy, the same Academy duo that knocked off Prep freshmen Henry Kaufman and Jackson Friedland one round earlier.
Gilbert and Anderson-Joyner pushed their match to a decisive third set before falling, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
They rebounded to take third place by winning the consolation match in straight sets.
In 1A-4A boys singles, unseeded players Wes Parker of Santa Fe Prep and James Utton of St. Michael’s each made Thursday’s quarterfinals before losing. The girls’ singles draw saw Los Alamos junior Kate McDonald reach the semifinals before falling to Goddard’s Avery Williams. Williams was then beaten in the finals by Sandia Prep’s Tatiana Dalton while McDonald dropped a three-set consolation match to finish fourth.
Two of the biggest stars of the tournament turned out to be Santa Fe High underclassmen Yasmin Verastegui-Palomino, a sophomore, and Carmen Valentino, an eighth grader. The pair reached the state semifinals in 5A before dropping a straight-sets decision to eventual champions Kate Segal and Samantha Baltz from Rio Rancho.
Verastegui-Palomino and Valentino were the Demonettes’ top two singles players but, as a doubles team, won 16 times this season and picked up a pair of victories before Thursday’s semifinals.