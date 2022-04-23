Tennis
Las Vegas Robertson 5, St. Michael's 0
What happened: A year ago, the Lady Cardinals didn't even make it to the Class 1A/4A State Team Tournament — which is almost sacrilegious given the program's history. They rebounded in a big way, beating Española Valley 5-2 in the morning semifinals, then winning Nos. 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 singles to secure the District 2-1A/4A title against the Lady Horsemen in the championship match. It wasn't settled until Trinity Sena beat Gloria Serrano, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 6 singles to record the championship point.
Top players: Stella Garcia was dominant in both of her No. 5 singles matches, beating Española's Nicole Velasquez and Avery Heffner of St. Michael's by identical 6-0, 6-1 scores.
What's next: Robertson and St. Michael's will participate in the district individual tournament next weekend in Taos.
Los Lunas 5, Capital 4 (girls)
Los Lunas 5, Capital 4 (boys)
What happened: Capital girls almost broke through with a winning District 5-5A record, but the Lady Tigers took two of three doubles matches to take the match in Los Lunas. The boys suffered a similar fate, as the Tigers eked out the win, thanks to winning the No. 1 doubles match. Nick Morales and Tyler Winter downed the Jaguars' Marcus Crockett and Anthony Anaya, 6-7(3), 6-4, 7-5 to give the Tigers a 2-1 edge in that portion of the tournament. Capital girls and boys both finished the district season with a 2-4 record.
Top players: Glory Fowler held off Taleyah Beyer, 6-2, 7-6(2) in No. 1 singles. Marianna Carrillo won her 17th match of the season at No. 3 singles with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Alivia Sanchez. On the boys side, Crockett won at No. 1 singles with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Nick Morales.
What's next: Both teams head to the District 5-5A individual tournament at Santa Fe High, starting Friday.
Softball
Capital 15, Santa Fe High 0 (three innings)
Capital 13, Santa Fe High 1 (five innings)
What happened: The Lady Jaguars kept its District 5-5A title hopes mathematically alive in sweeping the Demonettes in a doubleheader at Capital. If Capital sweeps Albuquerque Manzano on April 30, it needs Los Lunas to sweep Albuquerque High on the same day to create a four-way tie for first with those teams. The Lady Jaguars opened Game 1 by scoring seven runs that set the table for a 15-run mercy rule win. In Game 2, they needed a seven-run fourth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule to close out the sweep.
Top players: Mariah Mejillas went 3-for-3 in the opener with a triple and a double, then went 2-for-2 with a triple in Game 2. Athena Grimley allowed a combined four hits over seven innings of work to earn a pair of wins.
What's next: Capital (13-9 overall, 5-3 in 5-5A) plays at Manzano on April 30. Santa Fe High (2-22, 0-8) travels to Albuquerque Rio Grande for a season-ending district doubleheader.
Las Vegas Robertson 5, Santa Fe Indian School 0
Las Vegas Robertson 16, Santa Fe Indian School 1
What happened: The Lady Cardinals continued their domination of District 2-3A, sweeping the Lady Braves to secure their eighth straight district title. In the opener, Arianna Sanchez needed 97 pitches to allow just two hits in a complete-game win. Robertson scored three runs in the sixth to pad a 2-0 lead. In Game 2, the Lady Cardinals exploded for seven runs in the opening frame to cruise to a 15-run, mercy-rule wun,
Top players: Sanchez struck out 11 batters in her two-hitter. Liegha Lucero was a perfect 3-for-3 with four RBIs in both games. Taylor Quintana struck out six batters in four innings to earn the win.
What's next: Robertson (18-4, 8-0) plays St. Michael's at home Tuesday. SFIS (14-9, 5-3) plays West Las Vegas on April 30 with second place in the district on the line.