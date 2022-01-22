So, which was the team that hadn’t played in 11 days?
The Las Vegas Robertson Cardinals hardly fit the narrative of a team that hadn’t seen an opponent in that long. If anything, it was host Santa Fe Prep which looked as if it just woke up from a long slumber.
By the time they rubbed the sleep out of their eyes, the Cardinals had there District 2-3A opener in the bag. They scored first nine points, hit six 3-pointers in the first half and cruised to a 76-40 win Saturday night in Prep Gymnasium.
Robertson (9-5 overall, 1-0 in 2-3A) brought the Blue Griffins, who beat St. Michael’s for the first time Wednesday, down to Earth to start the game, then buried them under a rash of turnovers and hot shooting. The Cardinals hit nine of their first 14 shots, went 6-for-12 from the perimeter in the first half and made 25 of 48 shots overall.
The Cardinals played their first game since a 77-26 win over New Mexico Military Institute on Jan. 11. That was the day Las Vegas City Schools announced a four-day halt to athletic activity as it moved to remote learning.
When the team reconvened Tuesday, Robertson head coach James Branch said he saw a really good week of practice.
It translated against Prep.
“Great teamwork,” Branch said. “Guys came out with a relentless mindset and played ball from the get-go.”
Meanwhile, Prep spent much of the game fumbling the ball away, committing defensive lapses and taking poor shots. The Blue Griffins (9-6, 1-1) committed 19 turnovers, with eight coming in the first quarter. They also lost sight of Cardinals senior guard Mathew Gonzales, perhaps the best guard in Class 3A.
Gonzales drained three 3s in the opening quarter, then used his underrated passing skills to find big man Mateo Contreras and Bodie Schlinger. The pair combined for
32 points, with Contreras scoring 21.
Gonzales had 20 points, while Kenneth Montoya added 11.
Three times, Gonzales found one of them wide open under the basket as the Blue Griffins looked disorganized on defense.
Robertson led 37-16 at the half and finished the third quarter with a 13-0 run to invoke the 35-point margin running clock with a 65-28 lead.
If practice and the pre-game warmup is an indicator, Prep head coach Joe Vigil said it was clear his team was not prepared for a big game with a chance to take control of the district season in its first week.
It was the antithesis of how Prep prepared for its district opener against St. Michael’s on Wednesday, when it rallied from an 11-point deficit to open the third quarter to win 62-52.
“They weren’t ready,” Vigil said. “In terms of intensity and the warmup [prior to the game], we talked about that. But when you go through the motions in a warmup, you’re probably going to do that in the game.”
Senior wing Finn Coles was the lone double-digit scorer for Prep with 19 points.
