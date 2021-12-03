Boys basketball
Las Vegas Robertson 68, Ruidoso 49
What happened: There wasn't much of a football championship hangover on the basketball court as the Cardinals used a 22-7 scoring run in the second quarter to take a 34-22 lead into halftime of their season opener Friday. Robertson then outscored the Warriors 18-10 in the final quarter to secure the season-opening road win.
Top players: Six days removed from quarterbacking the football team to the Class 3A title, 5-foot-7 guard Matthew Gonzales scored a game-high 25 points. Mateo Contreras, a receiver, added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Gabe Montaño scored 10. Auden Gomez and Jameson Morgan each scored 13 points for Ruidoso.
What's next: Robertson gets its home opener Tuesday against Valencia.
Girls basketball
Santa Fe Indian School 57, Escalante 43
What happened: The Lady Braves advanced to the championship game of the West Las Vegas Brian Gallegos Tournament by outlasting the Lady Lobos in the semifinals. SFIS improved to 5-0.
Top players: Senior post Cameron Conners led the Lady Braves with 17 points, while senior guard Jordan Torres added 14 and junior guard Madisen Valdez had nine.
What's next: SFIS takes on Peñasco, which beat the host Lady Dons 53-34, in the championship game Saturday.
McCurdy 43, Monte del Sol 37
What happened: Once again the Lady Dragons got off to a slow start, trailing 10-2 after a quarter in a consolation semifinal of the Lady Lion Classic in Santa Rosa. After chipping away to within 20-17 at the half, the Lady Bobcats outscored Monte del Sol 15-6 in the third quarter to up the margin to 35-23 heading into the fourth.
"Once again, our free throws hurt us," Lady Dragons head coach Ray Roybal said. "We were 5-for-13 and they outrebounded us, too."
Top players: Araceli Peñaled Monte del Sol with 17 points, and Daisy Ortiz added nine. McCurdy was led by Amanda Tafoya's 12 points, while Lorena Pacheco and Mariana Arabula each had 12.
What's next: Monte del Sol (0-3) plays Mora for seventh place at 2 p.m. Saturday. McCurdy (1-3) plays Estancia for fifth place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
