Boys basketball
Las Vegas Robertson 77, N.M. Military Institute 26
What happened: The Colts only trailed 14-8 in the first quarter before the Cardinals, who had the entire roster available for the first time in two weeks, exploded for 28 straight points to put an end to the nondistrict game Tuesday in Michael Marr Gymnasium. Robertson played its last game for the week because Las Vegas City Schools canceled athletic activities as it switches to remote learning for the rest of the week due to the dramatic rise in COVID-19. "It was good to have everyone back together and finish the game unscathed," Cardinals head coach James Branch said.
Top players: Sophomore Mateo Contreras had a game-high 19 points for Robertson (8-5), while Mathew Gonzales scored 18 in his first game since Dec. 28. Ace Gonzalez added 14.
What's next: Robertson's games at Pojoaque Valley (Wednesday), Albuquerque Sandia Prep (Saturday) and Santa Fe Indian School (Tuesday) have been postponed. its next game is set for Jan. 22 against Santa Fe Prep.
Santa Fe Prep 68, Abq. Bosque School 63
What happened: The Blue Griffins knocked off the Bobcats in Albuquerque, holding off the host school after it crept to within three points with 2 minutes left. Joe Vigil, Prep's head coach, said he had to remind his team to take care of the ball and defend the 3-point line during a timeout. "We talked about it in practice [Monday] and we talked about it before the game," Vigil said. "After a time out, we had to chill them out a little bit about that." Prep outscored Bosque School 21-12 in the second quarter to build a 39-27 lead at the break, and withstood a nine-point third that allowed the Bobcats to creep within 48-41.
Top players: Finn Coles, who returned from a sprained knee, scored a team-high 23 points for the Blue Griffins, and Gabe Cordova added 12. Kyle Morris led the Bobcats with 20 points.
What's next: Santa Fe Prep (6-4) takes on Gateway Christian in the opening round of the Lion Classic on Thursday in Santa Rosa.
Girls
Española Valley 42, Capital 34
What happened: The Lady Sundevils built a 24-18 lead at the half of a nondistrict game in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium, and it held up as Capital lost for the eighth straight time. It was the first time in that stretch that the Lady Jaguars were within striking distance in the second half, as they trailed 34-26 heading into the fourth.
Top players: Joni Martinez led Española with 13 points, and Analysa Pacheco added 12. Kayla Martinez led the Lady Jaguars with 10.
What's next: Española (7-8) was supposed to play Las Vegas Robertson on Thursday, but that game was postponed. It will play Miyamura on Friday. Capital (3-13) heads into District 5-5A play at home against Albuquerque Rio Grande on Jan. 19.
Las Vegas Robertson 58, Los Alamos 35
What happened: The Lady Cardinals used their size to their advantage, outscoring a depleted Lady Hilltoppers team 35-10 in the second and third quarters for a 47-23 lead. Los Alamos was without three players because of injuries and illness, including leading scorer GG Romero. Jayden Jenkins scored nine points in the second quarter, including seven in the last four minutes to give Robertson a 28-19 lead at the half. "Jenkins dominated us," Los Alamos head coach Ray Romero said. "We knew we had to slow her down and we couldn't."
Top players: Jenkins had a game-high 18 points for the Lady Cardinals. Sophia Trujillo led Los Alamos with 13 points.
What's next: Robertson (14-1) has its next three games (Thursday vs. Española, Saturday vs. Cuba, Jan. 19 vs. Santa Fe Indian School) postponed as the school goes into remote learning. It will play Socorro on Jan. 22. Los Alamos (8-7) plays Rio Grande on Thursday.
