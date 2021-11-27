LAS VEGAS, N.M.
Football and family seem to go together like Thanksgiving and turkey.
They can bond father and son, like they do Leroy and Ace Gonzalez, who also happen to be a part of the Las Vegas Robertson football team.
They can create legacies, like the family of Cardinals senior Matthew Gonzales, who had a pair of brothers play for Robertson, and two more who are current teammates.
When you put football and family together, they can create an awesome bond that breaks barriers and brings home a piece of glory. Such was the case when a pair of families and a group of Cardinals combined forces to create some championship revelry. Matthew Gonzales was the engine that drove Robertson with a Class 3A state title on the line Saturday afternoon against St. Michael’s. He ran for 301 yards and three touchdowns, while also collecting three interceptions that were vital in a 28-7 win for the program’s fourth state title, and its first in five tries over the past six years.
While he was the star of the afternoon, he couldn’t have done it without the offensive line play, led by junior center Ace Gonzalez, that opened wide-enough holes for the 5-foot-6 Gonzales to squirt through and do some damage.
The younger Gonzalez said it was just a matter of the Cardinals playing like they had been there before — like some of the seniors were as freshmen.
“We just had to stay calm,” Ace said. “We knew it was going to be a tough one. They’re here for a reason. We just got to do our job and stay true to our technique.”
Then there was the bread-and-butter defense that coach Gonzalez created and has cultivated for most of the past 20 years at the school. It took away the Horsemen run game and put all the pressure on junior quarterback Zach Martinez. The result was five interceptions by Martinez, and some of them were momentum-breakers that eliminated the precious field advantage the St. Michael’s defense worked hard to get.
For Gonzalez, he was grateful for families — especially his own.
“There is nothing like winning a state championship with your son,” Leroy Gonzalez said. “I won a baseball title with Ace [in 2019] and a football one now.”
Meanwhile, Matthew Gonzales was trying to add to a family legacy, and he was determined not to let this moment slip through his fingers. The final 26 minutes of the game attest to that.
St. Michael’s plan to contain and corral the signal caller worked incredibly well through most of the first half, as Matthew had just 32 rushing yards and 18 passing while throwing a pick. All it took was one play for the execution to dissolve.
When the quarterback rushed over the left side and cut to the sideline, he found a sliver of open space and sped away from the rest of the Horsemen for a 47-yard touchdown that broke a scoreless tie with 2:15 left in the half for a 6-0 lead.
After the Cardinals defense stopped a Horsemen drive at the Robertson 27-yard line with 22.6 seconds left, Matthew was a one-man 2-minute drill, running the ball four times for 66 yards to get the ball to the Horsemen 16. While the drive ended on an incomplete pass, he amassed 101 yards in five plays to reestablish his dominance as the best player in Class 3A.
“I knew we had to play well,” Matthew said. “We knew St. Mike’s had gotten better since we played them the last time. We just had to play good and execute.”
The third quarter saw the teams exchange turnovers on three straight possessions before Matthew and the Cardinals restored order. He capped a 63-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown run that was all him as he broke free from a defender in the backfield, then at the line of scrimmage before motoring untouched the rest of the way to make it 12-0 with 4:19 left.
St. Michael’s, meanwhile, could not give its quarterback any relief in the form of a cogent rushing attack. The Horsemen managed 52 yards in the first half, but minus-2 in the second to leave Martinez in the unenviable position of producing something to keep his team in the game. He threw four interceptions on six second-half possessions, with Gonzales intercepting two of them. The Cardinals made St. Michael’s pay for those miscues with 411 rushing yards, which was crucial on a day in which Matthew was just 3-for-8 for 18 passing yards.
“We were just ready to come out,” Robertson junior linebacker Adrian Rivera said. “We were ready. It was our game. We just knew it was our game.”
The most crucial turnover came during the three-possession exchange of turnovers in which Martinez scrambled out of the pocket before aiming a pass for running back Daymon Lujan, but sophomore linebacker Mateo Contreras batted the pass in the air for Rivera to pluck out of the air at the Cardinals 37 with 7:17 left that set up Matthew Gonzales’ second touchdown run.
“It wasn’t anything bad,” Horsemen head coach Joey Fernandez said. “It was just they [the Cardinals] were in the right spot at the right time. They have been all year long.”
The Horsemen broke through in the fourth quarter when Martinez hit Flores for a 60-yard touchdown pass that was assisted by a hungry Matthew Gonzales trying for one more spectacular defensive play before the season came to an end. He batted the ball in the air and Flores plucked it away from him before sauntering into the end zone to cut the margin to 20-7 with 8:32 left in the game.
But as he had all season long, Matthew Gonzales simply applied an eraser to his mistake. On the first play of the ensuing drive, he bolted over the left side, then cut to the middle of the field for a 73-yard touchdown run to seal the victory.
“Thank God I busted through for that score to put us up [three] touchdowns,” Matthew said with a wry smile.
After the game, the players mingled with fans, family and friends, posing for photos with the trophy and the championship banner. After coach Gonzalez took his photo with his coaching staff, the whirlwind day got to him, as he sat down on the home sideline bench to catch his breath after feeling woozy from dialysis treatment for his ailing kidney.
Yet for all the joy the 11-year head coach felt in the moment, there was a sense of relief that the program got a second title under his tenure.
“People think it’s easy,” coach Gonzalez said. “It’s not. The preparation, the time, the different things that have happened, like COVID. It’s hard. You kind of need everything to go right.”
But when the stars align and the breaks fall where they need to, it makes celebrating with family a whole lot better.
