Girls basketball
Las Vegas Robertson 49, St. Michael’s 43
What happened: Once again, the Lady Horsemen had their chances to collect a big District 2-3A win in Michael Marr Gymnasium, but the outcome turned on poor free-throw shooting and rebounding. St. Michael’s went just 8-for-19 from the line and was outrebounded 37-24. However, Robertson gained the rebounding edge when Lady Horsemen junior Stella Valencia fouled out after picking up a technical foul in the third quarter.
“We had the lead at halftime [24-22]. We had the lead halfway through the third quarter,” St. Michael’s head coach Martin Esquibel said. “There was a four-minute stretch where we couldn’t buy a bucket — free throws or jump shots.”
Standouts: Tessa Ortiz led the Lady Cardinals with 17 points, while Jayden Jenkins added 14. Carisa Padilla scored 20 points for the Lady Horsemen.
What’s next: Robertson (8-11 overall, 2-1 in 2-3A) takes on Cuba in a nondistrict game Monday. St. Michael’s (10-10, 1-2) play district leader West Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Pojoaque Valley 61, Moriarty 56 OT
What happened: The Elkettes rallied to force overtime in a 2-4A game in Ben Lujan Gymnasium, then junior Madison Gonzales scored the first bucket in the extra period and they never looked back.
For much of the game, Pojoaque struggled to slow down Lady Pintos forward Hannah Beukelman, who had 16 points, but Elkettes head coach Seledon Martinez said the team picked up the defensive intensity late in the game.
“Everybody contributed,” Martinez said. “They might not have scored, but everyone contributed. Everybody did something. Just do your part. I tell them, ‘You don’t have to save the world. Just do your part.’ ”
Standouts: Michaela Martinez led Pojoaque with 28 points, while Tonni Aquino added 11. Kailei Edwards had 13 points in a supporting role to Beukelman.
What’s next: The Elkettes (15-5, 3-0) heads to Los Alamos on Tuesday to play the Lady Hilltoppers.
Los Alamos 36, Taos 35
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers rallied in the final 2 minutes, using a Michaela Gonzales free throw to get within 35-34, then Jenee Montoya hit a mid-range jumper with 6 secons left for the game-winner in a 2-4A contest in Otero Gymnasium. It was the last of an eight-point second half for Montoya that proved vital to Los Alamos’ comeback.
“She’s been big,” Los Alamos head coach Lanse Carter said. “She had all of her points in the second half, and she hit a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Then, she hits the game winner.”
Standouts: Becca Green led the Lady Hilltoppers with 13 points while Taos eighth grader Kiona Ely had 10 points.
What’s next: Los Alamos (11-8, 1-2) entertains district leader Pojoaque on Tuesday. Taos (8-12, 1-2) plays host to Española Valley on Tuesday.
Peñasco 69, Mesa Vista 45
What happened: The Lady Panthers rebounded from a tough loss to Escalante in a 5-2A road game Thursday and the absence of senior wing Jennifer Aguilar, who was injured in the game, to beat the Lady Trojans on the road. Peñasco jumped to a 21-6 lead and padded it to 37-18 at the half as Adrianna Tafoya scored 16 points before the break.
Standouts: Carly Gonzales had 26 points for the Lady Panthers, and 16 came in the second half. Tafoya finished with 17. Alyssa Suazo had 14 points for Mesa Vista.
What’s next: Peñasco (17-2, 3-1) takes a break from district play to take on McCurdy on Monday. The Lady Trojans (9-10, 1-3) also has a nondistrict game — against Estancia Tuesday.
