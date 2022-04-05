It was almost 2 p.m. Tuesday, and the Las Vegas Robertson activity bus was ready to roll.
Except, the softball team had just eight varsity players to play Santa Fe Indian School with the District 2-3A lead on the line. Normally, the Lady Cardinals have about 13 players available, but a few were unavailable because of obligations to other activities, illness and a death in the family.
A momentary sense of panic filled the vehicle as the Lady Cardinals coaching staff made phone calls to find a couple of junior varsity players to fill out the lineup and add some much-needed depth.
“We were ready to leave, and then it was like, ‘We only have eight players!’ ” said Robertson first baseman Leigha Lucero. “We had to call people to see who had their stuff and who was ready to play. Finally, around 2, we were like, ‘OK, we’re ready to go.’ ”
Ready was an understatement. Robertson was poised and confident once on the field, and Lucero’s wind-aided triple in the third inning accounted for all the scoring in a 2-0 Lady Cardinals win at SFIS athletic complex. In a battle between two of the top three teams in Class 3A, according to MaxPreps.com’s rankings, the No. 1 Lady Cardinals (11-3 overall, 3-0 in 2-3A) lived up to its top rank.
They showed it in the pitching circle as Arianna Sanchez fired a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts, as the third-ranked Lady Braves (10-7, 4-1) struggled to adapt to her consistency in finding the strike zone. They showed it in the field, by getting outs at key moments — especially with a crucial double play in SFIS’ final turn at bat that stamped out a potential rally.
They showed it at the plate by battling Lady Braves ace Shade Phae Young with quality at-bats and collecting three hits. Even though Phae Young recorded 13 punchouts, she could not completely erase errors in the opening three frames that allowed Robertson to apply pressure and finally break through in the third.
And it was Lucero, the Lady Cardinals’ top hitter, who made SFIS pay for its sloppy play. Her triple into the left-field corner that Lady Braves eighth grader Hannah Martinez had pop out of her glove as she tried to chase the ball down toward the left-field foul lines scored Amor Allen and Alexis Pacheco to break a scoreless game.
“I was just trying to put the bat on the ball and get the runners in and help my team,” Lucero said.
Her teammates did their part by grinding out solid at-bats against the hard-throwing Phae Young. Allen opened the inning with a walk, then Pacheco reached base when SFIS first baseman Abrianna Herrera could not glove Alexis Vigil’s throw from third base on a grounder.
Herrera, though, was trying to play through a jammed right thumb she suffered in the second inning. Still, it was the last of three errors in the first three innings that underscored how tight the Lady Braves played.
Seven of Sanchez’s strikeouts came during that same stretch, as the Lady Braves seemed intent on swinging for the fences instead of taking a page out of Robertson’s book and just trying to make contact.
“The story of the game is that [the Lady Cardinals] they had more confidence against a good pitcher than we had going up to the plate against a good pitcher,” SFIS head coach Oliver Torres said. “That just shows with repetition, and they probably have more reps than us because they play summer ball more than we do.”
Another thing in favor of the Lady Cardinals was a nondistrict schedule that had them prepared to face power pitchers like Phae Young. They opened their season with a 10-8 slugfest won by Cobre, the No. 2 team in 3A, and have faced the likes of Rio Rancho, Silver and Roswell — all teams that should make the 4A (Silver) and 5A (Rio Rancho, Roswell) state tournaments.
Sanchez said it was a far cry from the 2021 season, when Robertson was confined to playing Northern teams amid the coronavirus pandemic and not seeing the same type pitchers they are this spring.
“Last year, we played a lot of slow pitching and played a lot of teams that weren’t up to our level,” Sanchez said. “This year, we’re seeing a lot of good pitching and playing a lot of good teams.”
By the time the Lady Braves adjusted to Sanchez’s strike-throwing ability and her variety of pitches, they still struggled with consistency. In each of the last four frames, they managed to get a baserunner with one out or less.
But the closest they came to scoring was when Phae Young was thrown out at third base in the fourth on a double steal attempt with Martinez. Torres called it a calculated gamble that he thought would work.
“Even if they get us out, it’s going to have to be a perfect throw, a perfect catch, a perfect tag,” Torres said. “Even if they get us out, we still have one in scoring position. If we had broken the ice and gotten a run, we would have been able to score some more.”
SFIS had one more shot in the bottom of the seventh as Martinez led off with a single to left and stole second. However, Joann Leno hit a soft liner to Azlyn Padilla at third and she threw to second to nab Martinez, who strayed too far away from the bag to recover.
Sanchez said pitching is made easier when she knows the defense will make plays.
“Honestly, I love coming out here and playing and seeing my team do really good behind me and having my back,” Sanchez said. “I really can’t explain it, but I love seeing my team out here having fun.”
It’s even more fun when the Lady Cardinals can field a full team. They got that Tuesday — just in the nick of time.
