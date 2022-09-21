Girls soccer

Santa Fe High 2, Abq. High 2

What happened: While Demonettes head coach Justin Najaka was happy with his team's performance as the Lady Bulldogs tenaciously battled back from a 2-0 deficit with a pair of goals in the 62nd and 66th minute of a District 5-5A opener at Albuquerque High Wednesday. The second came off a penalty kick, and represented the last best opportunity either team had the rest of the night. "We controlled the midfield more than they did," Najaka said. "They attacked us on the wings and beat us with speed."

