What happened: While Demonettes head coach Justin Najaka was happy with his team's performance as the Lady Bulldogs tenaciously battled back from a 2-0 deficit with a pair of goals in the 62nd and 66th minute of a District 5-5A opener at Albuquerque High Wednesday. The second came off a penalty kick, and represented the last best opportunity either team had the rest of the night. "We controlled the midfield more than they did," Najaka said. "They attacked us on the wings and beat us with speed."
Top players: Jazzi Gonzalez had a goal and an assist to lead the attack. Asha Smelser scored the first goal of the match in the 12th minute, while goalkeeper Molly Wissman teamed up with Gonzalez for the second goal with a booming goalie kick that Gonzalez took off a bounce and scored.
What's next: Santa Fe High (5-3-2, 0-0-1) takes on a 10-1 Los Lunas team at home Saturday.
Santa Fe Prep 2, Moriarty 1 (OT)
What happened: It took an extra period, but the Blue Griffins churned out their sixth straight win when Fionnuala Moore scored in overtime off an assist from Tess Gasteazoro. Prep held a 1-0 lead at the half before the Lady Pintos rallied in the second half to tie the score.
Top players: It was a balanced scoring sheet for the Blue Griffins. The goals belonged to Moore and Lusa Hirsch-Arnett, while the assists went to Gasteazoro and Marley Belyeu.
What's next: After a day off, Prep entertains Santa Fe Indian School to open District 2-1A/3A play at Sun Mountain Field.
Volleyball
New Mexico School for the Deaf 3, Tierra Encantada 0
What happened: The Lady Roadrunners rebounded quite nicely from a District 7-1A loss to Albuquerque Legacy Academy with a convincing 25-18, 25-12, 25-10 sweep of the Lady Alacranes in Larson Gym. It is the last nondistrict match NMSD plays as it heads into the heart of a 12-match district season.
Top players: Youth continues to lead the way while a pair of eighth graders stepped up. Kimora Vollmar had five kills to leading the hitting attack, while Jodie Haley was strong at the service line with seven aces.
What's next: NMSD (4-1) plays the Albuquerque co-op team Evangel Christian/Oak Grove Classical Academy at home Tuesday. Tierra Encantada (0-3) plays at Coronado on Sept. 28.