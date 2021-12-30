RIO RANCHO — Coach Wally Salata’s vision of poetry in motion is five players working as one on the basketball court.
If there were an inch of court the Rio Rancho Rams left uncovered Thursday night, Santa Fe High never found it. The hounding, relentless defensive pressure Rio Rancho put on the Demons finally broke through over the final 3 minutes of the Jaelene Berger Holiday Hoops Classic championship at Rio Rancho.
Santa Fe High managed just one shot and committed four turnovers in that stretch as it wilted against the physical, intense Rams, who used a closing 11-3 run to secure a 48-42 win.
It was the fourth time in the last six games Rio Rancho held an opponent to fewer than 50 points, and the result is a 5-1 record after a 1-3 start. Salata, the Rams head coach, said his team’s identity has become its defense.
“That’s a good sign for us, because we can’t score a lot of points,” Salata said. “We can’t score 60, 70 points right now. Maybe later, but not right now.”
The one loss Rio Rancho suffered was against the Demons, who rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to pull out a 44-40 win at home on Dec. 14. Take Two was very similar to the first matchup, as Santa Fe High rallied from an eight-point deficit in the first half.
The difference was the Rams choking away Santa Fe High’s one lifeline — the 3-point shot. Santa Fe High (11-2) hit seven 3s in the first matchup that stirred the comeback. The 3-ball again stirred another rally in the rematch, as the Demons hit four in the third quarter to turn a 22-16 halftime deficit into a 29-26 lead on senior guard Elefio Benavidez’s drive to the basket over Rams forward Jeremiah Morris with 3:59 left in the quarter.
But it was a blip on the radar screen, as Rio Rancho held them to just 5-for-25 shooting from deep, and Santa Fe High hit just one of 16 first-half 3s.
“We’re not getting downhill and overthinking some moments, instead of being aggressive and letting the chips fall where they may,” Demons head coach Zack Cole said.
The Demons’ remaining option was to attack the basket, and that approach worked — until the Rams defense took that away. Santa Fe High hit just two of its last seven shots, but its last make — a drive by Rob Martinez that led to a three-point play — made it 42-40 with 3:12 left in the game.
The Demons’ last five possessions resulted in three turnovers, a missed 3 by Lukas Turner and a pair of missed free throws by Diego Ortiz that could have cut into a 45-42 deficit with :26 left.
Even worse, the three turnovers came from senior forward P.J. Lovato, as he reflected the passive nature Santa Fe High adopted against the Rams’ zone defense.
“We were just struggling to be aggressive and people were just kind of struggling to find shots,” Demons senior guard Elijah Apodaca said. “We should have been more aggressive. I mean we got just one shot off in the last three minutes.”
Meanwhile, Rio Rancho received a big boost from senior guard Andrew Sanchez. He was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field for 16 points, with four 3s. Two came in the fourth quarter, the last from the left sideline over Ortiz that broke a 42-all tie with 38 seconds left.
“He’s our 3-point specialist, and he hasn’t been playing well,” Salata said. “He had 16 and he has struggled up to tonight. This was a big confidence builder for him, and it kinda got us going.”
Sanchez was exactly what the Demons needed on Thursday night. He just wore the wrong uniform.
Third place game
Abq. Hope Christian 66, Española Valley 61
The Huskies outscored the Sundevils 19-12 in the fourth quarter to erase a 49-47 deficit. They were helped by an 8-for-8 effort from the free throw, including four in the final moments.
Jett Kyckoff scored nine of his 24 points in the fourth to lead the way for Hope Christian (5-4), and Kaden Miller had six of his 15 in the same stretch.
The Sundevils (11-4) were led by Andray Lujan-Pana, who had 14 of his 19 points in the second half. Marin Rodriguez added 16 and Jayden Martinez 10.
