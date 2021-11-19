From 50-0 to a near upset.
That was the distance the Albuquerque La Cueva Bears made up Friday night in the Class 6A semifinal against Rio Rancho. However, the Rams rallied from a 21-7 deficit to force overtime, then held off La Cueva for a 35-34 overtime win to advance to the 6A championship game next week.
The second-seeded Rams (9-1) will play No. 1 Rio Rancho Cleveland in an all-city battle.
Rams quarterback Dominick Priddy hit Traiven Williams for a 7-yard touchdown catch for a 35-28 lead in the second possession of overtime. No. 3 La Cueva (10-2) answered with a 1-yard touchdown by Brandon Cabaniss to trim the deficit to 35-34, but the Bears went for the 2-point conversion. La Cueva quarterback Aidan Armenta could not complete the pass as the Rio Rancho rush defense forced an incompletion.
The two teams met in the regular season, with Rio Rancho handing the Bears a 50-0 defeat Aug. 27. La Cueva was ready for the rematch, scoring two touchdowns in the opening quarter fro a 14-0 lead and maintaining a 21-7 advantage at the half.
The Rams answered with a an 11-yard touchdown run by Devin Rice in the third quarter and tied the score at 21-all on Priddy's 6-yard touchdown run with less than a minute left in the third.
