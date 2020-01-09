One of the state’s high-profile high school coaches is making the jump to the next level.
Davie Howes, who coached the Rio Rancho football team to the Class 6A state championship in 2014 and 2016 and to the state finals this past season, announced Thursday that he will join the University of New Mexico staff and coach linebackers next season.
Howes coached Rio Rancho for 11 years, going 90-41 with three trips to the finals and five seasons of at least nine wins since 2011.
Ever since Danny Gonzales was named head coach Dec. 17, Howes was rumored to be in line for a job on his staff since he is Gonzales’ brother-in-law. Howes will replace Dan Carrel, who coached UNM’s linebackers in 2019, Bob Davie’s final season as coach.’=
UNM will announce the entirety of Gonzales’ staff on Twitter on Friday morning. The school will reveal a new name every 30 minutes beginning at 8 a.m.
The only other assistant locked in as of Thursday morning was Derek Warehime, the Texas tight ends and special teams coordinator, who is in line to take over as offensive coordinator.
UNM has not confirmed any of the coaches Gonzales has hired — or is rumored to be considering — but Warehime jumped the gun last weekend by changing his Twitter profile to read, in part, “Offensive coordinator for The New Mexico Lobos.”
Gonzales, who was hired from Arizona State as its defensive coordinator, is expected to have at least nine assistants, excluding graduate assistants and support staff.
He reportedly agreed to a smaller contract valued at $700,000 annually, deferring an additional $100,000 or more to a pool of funds for assistant coaches.
His top coordinators are expected to draw annual salaries of approximately $200,000.
COACHING NOTESParallel move: Former Davie assistant Scott Baumgartner has been hired as the running backs coach at UNLV. He coached running backs and wide receivers with the Lobos.
Change in Las Vegas, N.M.: The website footballscoop.com is reporting that New Mexico Highlands head coach Marty Fine has stepped down after three seasons with the Cowboys. The school has not confirmed the move and still has Fine listed as its head coach on its own site.
Fine is 8-25 in three years with NMHU, going 2-9 this past season. He has had previous coaching stints at Western New Mexico, Sonoma State, Indiana State, Colgate, Indiana, Iowa State and Bryant. He was Sonoma State’s head coach for two years, going 10-11 in 1987-88 and was Bryant’s head coach from 2004-16, going 80-61.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.