What happened: The Demons could not exhibit patience in their District 5-5A finale in Albuquerque on Saturday. They took a 2-1 lead on Cy Anderson’s goal in the second half, but the Ravens (10-7-2 overall, 7-3 in 5-5A) were determined to not see their season end on their home turf. They scored twice in the final 20 minutes, including the winner with seconds left in stoppage time.
Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said his team was not patient enough in attacking the Ravens back line, which led to scoring chances on the opposite end of the field.
“It was a tough pill to swallow, especially heading into the playoffs,” Eadie said. “We knew they’d be coming for us. We knew they had one chance — and one chance — only at making the state playoffs and that was beating us.”
Top players: Pablo Canivell had a goal, while Evan Eadie recorded an assist for the Demons.
What’s next: The postseason for Santa Fe High after a 16-4 season and an 8-2 mark in the district. The Demons are poised to earn a top-seven seed for the 5A playoffs, which will be announced Sunday.
Abq. Hope Christian 2, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins, already District 2-1A/3A champions, finished the regular season with a tough loss to the Huskies in Albuquerque. Hope Christian (15-4-1) took advantage of a miscommunication by the Prep defense to open the scoring in the 25th minute. Meanwhile, the Blue Griffins struggled offensively against a bigger, stronger Huskies midfield and had just one shot heading into the break. They improved their ball-handling in the second half with seven shots overall but could not penetrate the Hope Christian goal.
Top players: Mateo Gilbert had seven saves and broke up several other opportunities on the day.
What’s next: Prep (10-5-3) should earn no worse than a top-three seed in the Class 1A/3A state tournament bracket.
St. Michael’s 0, Las Vegas Robertson 0 (2 OT)
What happened: Five days after watching Santa Fe Prep secure the District 2-1A/3A title with a tie between the two teams, the Horsemen captured second place in the district by tying the Cardinals in the district finale in Las Vegas, N.M. St. Michael’s head coach Mike Feldewert said the 50 mph wind and the lumpy field surface made it almost impossible for either team to maintain possession for very long. The Horsemen had a chance to settle the issue in regulation, but Allan Rosales’ shot hit the crossbar. Otherwise, both teams combined for just 11 shots on goal.
“Both teams played hard and both teams played physical,” Feldewert said. “It was just that neither team could control the ball or score off the ball.”
Top players: Santiago Sandoval managed six saves for St. Michael’s and broke up Robertson’s best chance for a goal when he smothered an attack late in the second overtime.
What’s next: The Horsemen (12-4-2, 1-1-2) and the Cardinals (13-4-3, 0-2-2) should advance to the eight-team 1A/3A tournament.