Boys soccer

Abq. Rio Grande 3, Santa Fe High 2

What happened: The Demons could not exhibit patience in their District 5-5A finale in Albuquerque on Saturday. They took a 2-1 lead on Cy Anderson’s goal in the second half, but the Ravens (10-7-2 overall, 7-3 in 5-5A) were determined to not see their season end on their home turf. They scored twice in the final 20 minutes, including the winner with seconds left in stoppage time.

