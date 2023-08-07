The Rio Grande Rivalry is officially alive again.

The University of New Mexico and downstate rival New Mexico State jointly announced Monday that their annual home-and-home men’s basketball series will resume this year with games 13 days apart in December.

The Lobos will host the Aggies on Dec. 2 at The Pit. The two will meet again at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces on Dec. 15.

