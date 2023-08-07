The University of New Mexico and downstate rival New Mexico State jointly announced Monday that their annual home-and-home men’s basketball series will resume this year with games 13 days apart in December.
The Lobos will host the Aggies on Dec. 2 at The Pit. The two will meet again at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces on Dec. 15.
It will be the first time the teams have met since the 2021-22 season. The rivalry took a hiatus in the 2020-21 campaign due to the state’s COVID-19 health restrictions. Both games in last season’s schedule were canceled following a deadly shooting on the UNM campus involving a player from New Mexico State, an incident that took place just hours before the Lobos and Aggies were to meet in The Pit.
Given a string of violent outbreaks and concerns over future incidents, officials from both schools debated in the offseason about the need to continue the rivalry. The annual home-and-home is typically one of the biggest draws for each team’s fans, and November’s scheduled meeting in The Pit was anticipated to be a near-capacity crowd.
“The New Mexico-New Mexico State rivalry means so much to our state and we are excited to have these games scheduled for the upcoming basketball season,” said UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez. “The pride and passion of Lobo fans and Aggie fans make for an incredible atmosphere every time the teams play and it is important to continue that tradition. We are grateful to our colleagues at NMSU for working with us to ensure the safety and well-being of all our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans.”
Similarly, the schools announced their women’s basketball teams will play one another just once during the 2023-24 season. The date is set for Dec. 2 in The Pit, making it a day-night doubleheader of Aggies and Lobos in University Arena on the same day.
Exact times for the three games will be set at a later date after TV broadcast arrangements have been made.
Neither UNM nor New Mexico State have finalized their respective nonconference schedules for the men’s teams.