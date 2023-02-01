ALBUQUERQUE — The Santa Fe High Demons endured an exercise in futility Wednesday night.
Their goal: To score on a rim on the east side of the Rio Grande basketball court that appeared to have a seal on it for much of the second half for the District 5-5A-leading Demons.
Twenty-eight times, they tried to penetrate it. Twenty-two times, they failed.
Furrowed brows showed the Demons’ mounting frustration — much to the delight of the home crowd and the Ravens. Coupled with a 17-point, 14-rebound performance by 6-foot-5 junior post Santiago Gonzales, Rio Grande slowed down Santa Fe High’s feel-good turnaround story with a 54-50 win. The Ravens (11-8 overall, 3-2 in 5-5A) beat the Demons for the second time this season, after downing them 55-52 in the opening round of the Jalene Berger Holiday Classic at Rio Rancho on Dec. 28, and halted Santa Fe High’s six-game winning streak.
Rio Grande’s win, coupled with Los Lunas’ 73-44 win over Albuquerque High, created a tie between the Demons (13-8 overall) and the Tigers for first place in 5-5A at 4-1. It also left a bitter taste in Santa Fe High’s mouth — its litany of misses on the court mimicked the missed chance it had at running undefeated through the first half of the district season.
“We just couldn’t hit a shot,” Demons head coach Zack Cole said. “We couldn’t hit our [3-pointers], we couldn’t hit our shots down low. We couldn’t hit free throws. But it’s part of the game, and we know that.”
In the moment, though, it sure seems unfair. Santa Fe High created good opportunities, driving and kicking out to open shooters and getting into the lane for close-range shots. With the Demons within 51-47 with less than a minute left, leading scorer Lukas Turner had three tries to score inside of 5 feet but none of them tickled the bottom of the net before Gonzales grabbed the rebound to quell the comeback threat once and for all.
It didn’t matter what kind of shot the Demons got — it wasn’t going in.
“It was pretty frustrating,” said senior post Rob Martinez. “We just gotta learn how to keep our heads when stuff isn’t going our way and finish what we can finish.”
Perhaps Santi Montoya’s missed transition layup that was contested by Ravens guard Isaiah Lucero at the halfway mark of the fourth quarter underlined the shooting woes. It came at a key time, as Rio Grande forged ahead for the first time since leading 6-5 just 2 minutes into the game on Eliseo Velasquez’s 22-foot 3 to make it 44-41, Ravens, with 5:27 left.
It wasn’t like The Ravens singed the nets. They made just five of 22 tries from the field, but they thrived on an overly aggressive Santa Fe High defense to get to the free-throw line. Rio Grande made 16 trips to the charity stripe in the second half, and connected on 14 of them as it went 19-for-21.
Contrast that with the Demons, who were nine of 16 overall and just 5-for-10 in the second half.
As the fouls piled up, so did Santa Fe High’s frustration level. Both Santi Montoya and Lukas Turner earned stern lectures from referees in the fourth quarter, although neither received a technical foul.
Montoya said he felt like there was a target on the Demons’ back as the second half progressed.
“They thought we were taunting and talking, but we really weren’t,” Montoya said. “We’re just trying to play. But it was frustrating.”
Equally frustrating was the play of Gonzales, who used his size and strength to clean up missed shots on the offensive end with eight offensive rebounds. The back breaker came when he had three chances to score on the offense end before his final attempt softly floated into the cylinder for a 48-42 lead with 2:06 left.
Of his 17 points, 10 came off of second or third chances.
“He’s a big player [who] takes up space; he’s wide,” Martinez said. “We struggled with him on that.”
Gonzales’ performance undercut what was shaping up to be breakout performances by Martinez and Montoya. They scored 18 of the Demons’ first 22 points as the Ravens focused on slowing down Turner. They both hit a pair of 3s in the first half and finished with 11 points to help Santa Fe High to a 31-28 halftime lead.
It showed that the Demons were capable of picking up the scoring load when opponents tried to take away Turner. The problem was when the team switched ends, it didn’t bring those made shots with it.
Martinez finished with 14 points and Montoya added 13, while Turner finished with just 11 — his lowest output in more than two months.
“I liked the way Rob was attacking, and he hit a couple of 3s as well,” Cole said. “Santi was shooting the ball with confidence. We need that down the stretch because we know teams are going to key on Lukas.
Cole said the game might serve as an important lesson down the stretch on how to deal with adversity. It was something the Demons struggled with during a 7-7 start to the season, but they had shown significant improvement over the past month.
Martinez echoed those sentiments.
“We were still together, but we have a lot of room for improvement when it comes to staying together throughout a game,” Martinez said.
How the Demons handle those tests of mental fortitude down the stretch will determine if they can win the district title and possibly a home game for the state tournament.
Especially when the rims seems to conspire against you.