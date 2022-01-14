ALBUQUERQUE — He’s back, but it doesn’t necessarily make things better.
After missing more than a week due to COVID-19, University of New Mexico men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino rejoined the struggling Lobos in time for Thursday’s practice and will be on the sidelines for Saturday afternoon’s game against Mountain West rival Boise State.
The first-year UNM front man described his time in isolation as less than ideal during a Friday news conference with local media. He said he watched from home as the Lobos dropped further into the conference basement with losses to Utah State and UNLV.
“It’s interesting how it works because, you know, in normal times, could I have gutted it out? For sure,” Pitino said of his illness, which he described as something worse than the common cold. “But it’s bigger than one person, obviously.”
The Lobos are even thinner now than they were when Pitino went into isolation. The team lost forward Emmanuel Kuac to a broken left leg in the loss to Utah. The 6-foot-7 junior was the team’s best jumper and was getting valuable minutes in the post after the departures of Valdir Manuel and Gethro Muscadin. Manuel was the projected starting center before the season began but left the team before the opener, while Muscandin was the starting low post before he entered the transfer portal last month.
At 7-9 overall and 0-3 in the MWC, the Lobos are the only team in the league with an overall sub-.500 record and, as of this weekend, one of just three teams without a win in conference play. It doesn’t get any easier with the visit from Boise State (11-4, 2-0), a last-second switch for Saturday’s game after the MWC swapped San Diego State with the Broncos on UNM’s schedule due to COVID-19 concerns with SDSU.
The Lobos have, at times, been exposed for their lack of size. Opponents have been able to dominate the low post at both ends of the floor, allowing their guards to focus on UNM’s only remaining option — the 3-point shot. What’s more, the Lobos can’t counter with much size at the guard spots as starters Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House, and reserve KJ Jenkins are all 6-2 or shorter.
“We don’t have a lot of versatility right now, unfortunately, to be able to counter a team that goes big,” Pitino said. “We are who we are, and let’s go give it our best shot. We’re not at the stage of the program where we can counter playing a variety of different ways right now. It’s just where we’re at.”
The Lobos have taken more 3-point shots than any team in the Mountain West, yet rank eighth in conversion rate, making just 33.7 percent of 389 tries through 16 games. With teams daring the Lobos to pass the ball inside, it’s open season on UNM’s perimeter game — and should be for the rest of Pitino’s first season.
He said one of the biggest challenges he and his staff have faced since taking over last spring has been building a roster and a recruiting network without actually being able to go on the road to recruit new players. Most contact between coaching staffs and prospective recruits was shut down for nearly a year between 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Now that the season as started, the contact has been restored — but, Pitino cautioned, it takes time to foster those relationships when the staff is new to the area and hasn’t established the contacts other staffs have.
“I don’t want to sound insensitive, I know everybody’s going through it in every walk of life, but it’s hard to do your job to the highest level right now with all that’s going on,” he said. “Putting together a roster when you’re not allowed to go recruiting, that’s kind of a big deal. So, we did the best that we could.”
In other words, the next seven weeks may be a little bumpy as UNM winds down its season with a patchwork roster that is missing a huge piece.
But, hey, it’s not all bad for Pitino. At least he’s back with the players, lending his leadership to a team that desperately needs it.
“It’s not that our assistants did a bad job, but I’m the voice,” he said. “I’m the coach, they’ve been hearing from me run the practices.”
NOTESWomen’s basketball: The Lobos haven’t slowed down at all after winning the MWC regular season championship last year; they’re 14-4 overall and 5-0 in conference after Thursday’s win on the road at Wyoming. Up next is a Saturday matinee at Colorado State, then two straight games in The Pit next week.
Despite all that, the Lobos are making little headway in the NET Rankings. One of the tools to help pick the NCAA Tournament field, the system has New Mexico at No. 102 in this week’s tabulation.
The Lobos remain the highest-scoring team in the Mountain West at 76.3 points per game and are by far the top 3-point shooting threat in the conference, having made 178 shots from beyond the arc — 69 more than the next-closest team.
Going-away party: Janice Ruggiero has announced her retirement after nearly four decades as a student-athlete, coach and athletics administrator. She rose to the ranks of interim athletic director in 2017 and has served as Deputy A.D. for Internal Affairs for the last seven years.
Ruggiero isn’t going far. She’ll continue to serve her alma mater, for whom she played women’s basketball starting in 1984, in a fundraising capacity as a member of the UNM Foundation.
