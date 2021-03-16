Richard Pitino was on the unemployment line less than 24 hours.
Fired Monday night as the men’s basketball coach at the University of Minnesota, the 38-year-old was named the new coach at the University of New Mexico on Tuesday morning. He replaces Paul Weir, whose four-year run as Lobos coach ended with last week’s early exit from the Mountain West tournament.
Pitino is the son of coaching legend Rick Pitino and a former assistant to Billy Donovan at Florida and his father at Louisville. It was during his time with Donovan that the younger Pitino developed a national reputation as a top-flight recruiter, helping land a number of high-profile players.
He was twice an assistant to his father at Louisville before landing his first head coaching job at Florida International in 2012.
He was part of one Final Four run and three trips to the Elite Eight while an assistant at those schools.
“My wife Jill, our children and I are very excited to join the Lobo family,” Pitino said in a release. “I want to extend my sincere thanks to [UNM] president [Garnett] Stokes, [athletic director] Eddie Nuñez and [associate AD] David Williams for extending this opportunity. Lobo Basketball holds a special place in the hearts of New Mexicans, and I cannot wait to get started.”
Pitino inherits a UNM program in disarray. The Lobos finished last in the Mountain West Conference this season. Three players quit the team by January, and three more voluntarily sat out the final two games of the regular season and the Lobos' appearance in the MWC tournament.
What's more, the program has been dealing with a steady decline in attendance the last few years. The most recent season played in The Pit — the pre-COVID-19 2019-20 campaign — dipped below 11,000 fans per game for just the second time in school history. All four seasons under Weir saw average home attendance fall below 12,000, easily the lowest stretch in the 54-year history of The Pit.
The Lobos have similarly struggled on the court. They've gone seven straight seasons without a postseason berth and haven't won at least 20 games since former coach Craig Neal's first season in 2013-14.
Pitino was hired at Minnesota when he was just 30 years old and led the Golden Gophers to the NIT title his first season. He took the team to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances and was named the Big Ten coach of the year in 2017 after a 24-10 season and an NCAA berth a year after the team finished 8-23.
He is 159-137 in nine years as a head coach and was 141-123 in his time with Minnesota. He was, however, more than 40 games below .500 (54-96) against Big Ten competition and never had the Gophers finish higher than fourth place in the regular season.
This season's team stumbled to the finish, losing its final seven games and 10 of its final 12 in the regular season amid a rash of injuries to key players. Before things fell apart, the Gophers won their first six games and had wins against No. 4 Iowa, No. 7 Michigan, No. 17 Michigan State and No. 25 Illinois.
They went 0-10 on the road, however, and by midseason there were rumors circulating in the Twin Cities about Pitino's job security. Minnesota's second-round exit from the Big Ten Tournament last week sealed his fate.
His connection to Nuñez goes back to Florida and the Donovan coaching tree. Nuñez played for Donovan at Florida in the late-90s, and he remains in close contact with his former coach. He has spoken candidly about Donovan's influence as a mentor in his life, and it should come as no surprise that the next Lobos coach had ties to Donovan.
Pitino reportedly interviewed with Nuñez and Williams in Chicago on Friday. He was one of two finalists for the job, joining former Nebraska coach Tim Miles as strong candidates.
Pitino's salary at Minnesota was $2.1 million, a figure that fell below the median for Big Ten coaches. Terms of his contract call for a buyout of approximately $1.7 million. It's not immediately clear what money is owed to him.
Nuñez said Pitino’s UNM contract would be similar to that of Weir’s. Hired away from New Mexico State in 2017, Weir was making approximately $775,000 annually at the time of his dismissal, with an additional $50,000 retention bonus being paid to NMSU for his early exit from his contract.
Nuñez said Pitino’s deal would be backloaded with incentives that make the tail end of the contract more lucrative than the start. The contract would be in the range of five to six years.
Nuñez hinted at what was to come with a teasing post Tuesday morning on Twitter. It was a one-line entry that read, “It’s a great day to be a Lobo!”
He had done the same thing prior to the hiring of football coach Danny Gonzales in December 2019.
“It is a great day for Lobo basketball and for everyone who loves our program and our university,” Nuñez said in a release issued shortly after his tweet. “Richard Pitino is a proven winner with a track record of success on the court, including deep tournament runs and wins over nationally ranked programs, as well as proven success off the court by creating a tremendous student-athlete experience and supporting them as they earn their degrees. I welcome Richard, Jill and their three children to The University of New Mexico and to Duke City, and I am excited for the future of Lobo basketball.”
Pitino becomes the 22nd head coach of the Lobo men’s basketball program.
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
Instead of a signing bonus, UNM just pays out the buyout payment in advance because we all know where this is going to end up. Are we still paying McKay, Locksley, Davie?
