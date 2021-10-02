Several Pojoaque Valley High School football players told investigators with the Santa Fe Country Sheriff’s Office they were “pantsed” or witnessed similar actions by senior teammates in the locker room, according to a newly released report on hazing allegations.
While most of the players interviewed by sheriff’s investigators characterized the incidents as “horseplay” and some said they merely heard about them, one player alleged a teammate ripped his underwear while trying to pull it down, the supplemental report said.
The document was released Friday with students’ names redacted because they are minors. It is part of an investigation into an anonymous report the Pojoaque Valley School District received Sept. 11 alleging younger players on the football team had been hazed by seniors.
The initial incident report from the sheriff’s office, released a week after the allegation surfaced, said someone reported seniors had been pulling down freshman teammates’ pants and had touched their “private parts.”
Several freshmen also told investigators the senior players had been hazing them during football practice, the report said.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Ríos said late last week the agency’s investigation was complete and the case had been forwarded to the Juvenile Probation Office and the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Jerry Archuleta, an attorney for five of the senior players who are being investigated, and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies did not return phone messages Saturday seeking comment.
The supplemental report said Pojoaque football players gave varying accounts of the locker room atmosphere. Some told investigators they never saw any player try to pull down a teammate’s pants, but all of them said they had heard such incidents occurred, the document said.
One player said “five or six” players — including himself — had their pants or shorts taken down by teammates during a Sept. 9 incident in the locker room, the supplemental report said. The player told investigators four teammates jumped on him and three of them took his pants down. They also tried to take his underwear down, he said.
That student said players were “pantsed” almost every other day, and he told investigators about one incident in which a teammate ripped his underwear.
The same player said a teammate tried pull his underwear down in another incident, and he told the teammate, “You need to cut your crap out.” The same teammate grabbed his crotch “for a second” before the player slapped his hand away, the report said.
Another player interviewed by investigators said three teammates tried to take his shorts down, but he got angry and left. When asked if any coaches had observed the incident, the player said they did not, according to the report.
Another student said he had his butt slapped, the report said, but he told investigators he did not feel uncomfortable about it.
Gary Johnson, the school district’s safety director, provided investigators with handwritten notes alleging criminal sexual penetration with broomsticks, pens, markers, water bottles and fingers, the report said, but interviews with students did not include those claims.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.